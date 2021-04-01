IRUL Malayalam Full Movie Cast, Review, And Release Date – Sandeep Jakhar News

Hello Friends, welcome to the Sandeep Jakhar News. So in this article, we are talking about IRUL Movie Download we will know all about IRUL Cast, Actor, Actress, and Director Related things in this article. So stay in this article and know more full details.
IRUL is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language drama film.
Irul is a Malayalam thriller drama helmed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin. The movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. Irul depicts the life of some people who get trapped along with a murderer.
The movie is produced by Anto Joseph, Jomon T John, and Shameer Muhammed under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios. Irul is penned by Sunil Yadav.
Movie – IRUL
Genre – Drama
Directed by –
Language – Hindi
Country – India
Date of publication – 02 Apr. 2021
IRUL Movie Cast&Crew
|Movie
|IRUL
|Genre
|Drama
|Cast
|Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil
|Director
|Release Date
|02 Apr. 2021
IRUL Movie Cast
- Soubin Shahir as Jacob Gregory Mathangan
- Faasil was born of Jonathan Morais
- Darshana Rajendran as Tabitha
IRUL Movie Crew
- Naseef Yusuf Izudheen Director
- Anto Joseph Producer
- Jomon T John Producer/Cinematography
- Shameer Muhammed Producer/Editing
- Sreerag Saji Music Director
IRUL Movie Release Date
02 apr. , 2021.
IRUL Movie Trailer
IRUL MOVIE SONGS
Songs have not released yet.
