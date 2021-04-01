IRUL Malayalam Movie Released On OTT Netflix Review, Cast, Story, Plot!

These days, the filmmakers are releasing their movies on the OTT platform as there is a lot of excitement among people for the OTT platform. Many people like to watch the show and movie on the small screen instead of television. There is a lot of OTT platform has taken place in the digital world which introduces shows, movies, and web series as well. Netflix is also one of the most prominent and brilliant OTT platforms which welcomes brand new movies, shows, and web series to entertain the viewers. This time, Netflix is coming up with a mystery crime thriller film titled “Irul”.

Irul is an upcoming Malayalam language movie based on mysterious crime. The film is directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and produced by Jomon T. John, Anto Joseph, and Shameer Muhammed under the production banner of Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios. The music is composed by Sreeraj Saju and the cinematography is done by Jomon T. John. Written and edited by Sunil Yadav and Shameer Muhammed respectively. Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran are playing the lead roles in the film. The movie scheduled to be released on April 02, 2021, on the OTT platform Netflix.

Soubin Shahir

Fahadh Faasil

Darshana rajendran

Netflix released the trailer of the movie on 29 April 2021 and have got immense response from the viewers. The trailer has got 2,352,425 views and 103K people liked the trailer. The trailer was released on the official youtube channel of Netflix India. The viewers are loving the trailer very much. After watching the trailer, the viewers are keenly waiting to know the full story of the movie. In the trailer, we have seen very interesting and suspicious scenes.

IRUL Movie On Netflix

Overall, the movie seems very interesting and mysterious. The trailer of the movie looks promising and we hope the full movie will also be full of entertainment. The movie will be released on April 02, 2021, on Netflix. So, if you want to watch and enjoy this upcoming movie named “Irul” then download the Netflix app and purchase the subscription on the app. Stay connected with GetIndiaNews.com