ENTERTAINMENT

Is actress Amy Poehler a Florida Woman? Uncover this strange conspiracy – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Forget "Florida Man". It's time for "Florida Woman" to shine! Grab some sanitizer and pick apart the weird, sleazy story of Amy Poehler's lookalike.

You know you’re in for a wild time whenever you click on a headline featuring Florida in any way. “Florida man lets dog walk him.” “Florida woman accidentally shoots her brother’s pinky.” “Florida stripper looks like Amy Poehler.” Wait . . . what? And that stripper squirted who with what? No wonder Amy Poehler started trending on Twitter.

Okay, let’s take a moment and gather ourselves. First of all, as most of you rascals already knew despite your online trolling, Amy Poehler does not lead a secret life as a Florida stripper. Now, does Amy Poehler have a Florida lookalike, and is that woman a stripper who got in serious trouble with the police? The answers to those questions are a little more complicated.

Contents hide
1 Not quite The Onion
2 Texas woman
3 Strip clubs & recreation

Not quite The Onion

Amy Poehler has World News Daily Report to thank for the sudden surge in her online popularity. The satirical website could be described as a raunchier version of The Onion – if people tended to take articles from The Onion as real news more often than they usually do.

The Florida woman story in question is actually a World News Daily Report piece from August 18th, 2020 – a piece most of us probably missed at the time because we were busy losing our minds over the neverending COVID-19 threat. The fake report tells the tale of a Florida stripper who was “arrested for squirting vaginal fluids at police officers in self-defense.” And yes, dear readers, she looks a lot like Amy Poehler.

To date, the story seems to have been shared 403,000 times on Facebook, according to the World News Daily Report website. It’s possible nobody noticed the Florida woman’s resemblance to Amy Poehler at first because they were distracted by the graphic description of the stripper’s misdeeds. Now that we’ve survived 2020, we are jaded enough to look past those details and focus on the article’s photos.

Texas woman

Now, here’s where Florida, for once, gets off the hook. While the World News Daily Report’s satirical piece claimed the stripper in its story was a Florida woman, the actual woman in the picture is from Texas. She is a stripper, mind you, and she was indeed arrested at one point – although not for squirting vaginal fluids to anyone. Or at least not for doing it to a police officer.

As reported by The Smoking Gun on June 2nd, 2008, Amy Poehler’s lookalike was one of eighteen employees arrested when the police raided St. James Cabaret, a Houston strip club. The charges included prostitution and “violating the city’s strict regulations governing sexually oriented businesses.”

The report included mugshots of fifteen of the women arrested, including the one which would end up being used by World News Daily Report on their comedic piece (where they gave the stripper the name “Britney Simmons”). So, even though Amy Poehler doesn’t have a Florida stripper doppelgänger, she does have a Texan one. That has to be a win for someone, but we’re not sure who exactly.

Strip clubs & recreation

Oh, the internet. They take these funny incidents and just run with them. First, Amy Poehler was trending on Twitter because people were tweeting about the uncanny resemblance between her and a Florida woman arrested for . . . well, you know by now. Next, Poehler continued trending as people explained what was really going on. And then she continued trending as people celebrated how funny it all was.

Doesn’t it all sound like a particularly spicy episode of Parks and Recreation? One where Leslie discovers there’s a stripper in Eagleton that looks just like her, and Tom reveals he’s known for years, and Andy reveals he always thought the stripper and Leslie were one & the same.

Anyway, just so we are all on the same page: Amy Poehler’s undercover stripping career hasn’t been discovered. But there is a stripper in Texas who was arrested over a decade ago and who looks a lot like the beloved actress. May the jokes resume.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
735
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
734
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
731
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
728
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
716
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
710
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
673
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
622
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
593
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
588
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top