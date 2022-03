Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks to supporters during his campaign for office on June 22, 2021. Bragg closed grand jury proceedings in a New York criminal investigation into Donald Trump and his companies, prompting two heavyweight prosecutors to resign. , Photo , craig rattle , AP ,

About exactly a month ago, I asked in this space if there was a criminal case against former President Donald Trump in New York. on the verge of falling apart,

Then, it was reported that two top prosecutors were brought in. Specifically to run a criminal investigation into whether Trump, his allies and businesses were involved in illegal practices suddenly left. Why did he leave? Because after years of work, Bragg stepped in and stopped before the interview…