Is Andrew Cuomo’s Twitter Apology Enough? Why his accused says “no” – TMT Daily

New York Times Twitter reported that one of the two women who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment destroyed her "inflammatory behavior" on Monday, calling on the other women to come forward if He has similar complaints about them.

Charlotte Bennett’s request came after New York Attorney General Letitia James said that Cuomo’s office formally requested an independent investigation into the allegations by Bennett and another former aide, Lindsay Boylan.

“For anyone who needs to hear this, I am making room for you as well,” Bennett said in a statement. “To the Governor’s survivors: here I am.” Lindsay is here. You do not need to say a single word. But if you choose to speak your truth, we will stand by you. I promise

Unfair question

Bennett, twenty-five, has said Cuomo, sixty-two, Asked her inappropriate questions He felt it when he “wanted to sleep with me”, when he worked as one of his colleagues last spring. When she told the governor that she was thinking about getting a tattoo, she suggested that she put it on her butt so that her clothes would cover it.

After Bennett’s accusation, Boylan came to accuse the governor of making unwanted sexual advances, including kissing him and asking him if he liked “play strip poker.” Bennett retains a prominent employment discrimination attorney, Debra Katz, who stated in her statement that Bennett would “fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation.”

“We believe that any judicious investigator who reviews this evidence will not adopt the self-abandonment characteristic of his behavior as a patron of the governor’s behavior or, at the very least, unsolicited flirtation,” Katz said. “He was not acting as a mentor and his remarks were not misunderstood by Ms. Bennett.” He was abusing his power over her for sex. This textbook is sexual harassment. “

Take responsibility

“It is not a responsibility that we take lightly because allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously,” James said in a statement regarding his authority over the investigation.

Bennett said in his statement that Cuomo said Refused to accept or take responsibility For their predatory behavior. “As we know, abusers – especially those with a tremendous amount of power – are often criminals who engage in manipulative tactics to reduce charges, convict victims,” ​​Bennett said. , Denies wrongdoing and avoid consequences. “

Bennett noted that, “after making significant remorse to allow the governor twenty-four hours and a significant independent investigation,” he went public with his accusations on Saturday new York Times Article. “These are not the actions of anyone who just misunderstands them; They are the deeds of a person who produces his power to avoid justice, ”said Bennett.

Overlapped

In a statement on Sunday, February 28, Cuomo insisted, “to be clear, I never touched anyone inappropriately, And I never proposed to anyone, and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable. At work, sometimes I think I’m fickle and make fun that I think are funny. I take this opportunity to tease people about what I like.

Cuomo said, “I now understand that my conversations can be insensitive or very personal, and some of my comments made others feel in ways I never felt, given my situation.” He said, “I have accepted some things that I have said that they have been deemed as an unwanted flirtation.” Cuomo said that no one felt that way, I really regret it.

Kyomo ended her statement by saying, “My office has spontaneously heard that some people express their displeasure about Ms. Bennett appearing.” My message to anyone doing this is that what you have done wrong for me and my administration and you should stop now – period. “

–

