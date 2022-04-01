Is April 1 a Bank Holiday in India? Full List of Bank Holidays in April 2022

Bank Holidays in April 2022: Banks across the private and public sector in India, except a few states, will remain closed on April 1, that is Friday. But why is April 1 a bank holiday? This is because of the yearly closing of bank account of banks as notified by the Reserve Bank of India, which is reserved for bank employees every year. There are as many as 15 holidays for all private and public sector banks in the month of April.

Not only this, the month of April will also see a long weekend in some parts of India, with lenders being closed for as many as four consecutive days on the account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu and a weekend leave. Hyderabad will witness most number of bank holidays this month at nine, while there are only five of them in Shimla on the…