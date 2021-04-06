Is Audible working with Amazon Prime to create video content? – Film Daily

Amazon Prime’s very own Zola Mashariki is moving up in the enormous tech industry as the head of Amazon’s Audible Studios! This promotion is no surprise as Mashariki has worked for big corporations like (Fox) Searchlight Pictures for over fifteen years and is currently the head of Audible’s entire performance.

Never heard of Audible? Audible is Amazon Prime’s latest platform that provides a range of fiction & nonfiction audiobooks. If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you’ll likely get a sneaky discount before your first entertaining read! Now, with Audible’s new head of operations, we might see even more interesting moves from the company.

Let’s take a look at Zola Mashariki’s new VP role.

Head of Audible Studios

Variety reported Zola Mashariki will not only gain the title but she’ll be in charge of all Amazon’s original programming including their concept to release and develop & implement the content strategy for the company.

The executive VP and head of all U.S. content Rachel Ghiazza stated: “With Zola, a profoundly gifted executive, we are poised to conquer this important moment in audio – a pivotal time when commitment to reimagine what audio experiences can mean for audiences.”

The former Spotifty executive Ghiazza continued: “Zola’s track record of creating award-winning, breakout hits, her exquisite taste, production expertise, and deep understanding of the intersection of audience appetite and quality content is beyond impressive.”

Zola East

Who’s Zola East? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mashariki was the Senior VP of Production at Fox Searchlight Pictures and even published a flood of adaptations like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Secret Life of Bees, The Last King of Scotland, and Antwone Fisher.

She also graduated Dartmouth College with a bachelor of arts degree and received her law degree from Harvard Law School. From there, Mashariki continued to learn and worked with USC’s Peter Stark Producing Program where she became the VP we all know & love today!

Not only was Zola Mashariki an incredible VP, but she also became the head of original programming at BET and executive produced The New Edition Story. Since then, Mashariki has won multiple awards like two NAACP Image Awards and worked on the South African based miniseries Madiba.

However, her VP days weren’t always that easy. In fact, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us that she actually left BET and sued the company for “discrimination and defamation” when she was unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer, and quickly reached a settlement by the end of 2017.

After Audible’s incredible announcement, Zola Mashariki expressed: “I’m absolutely thrilled to join a best-in-class team to lead content creation, evolve our strategy, amplify original voices – and deliver imaginative, immersive, and high quality audio narratives to audiences everywhere.”

Audible has gained a diamond

Per Variety, Mashariki has also worked on major Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire & 12 Years a Slave and has worked on Martha Marcy May Marlene & Another Earth which both have won Sundance Film Festival Awards.

Besides for her outstanding work internationally recognized films and local content, she has quite a history of helping others, as she’s worked in corporate law at Proskauer Rose in New York as well as co-founded the African Grove Institute for the Arts (AGIA) with August Wilson which is recognized in the U.S. as “the first national Black theater alliance”.

Helping others seems to be a big part of Zola Mashariki’s career – she was a supporter of the Time’s Up movement to protect and support victims of sexual harassment. On the other hand, she’s also one of the founders of ReFrame to help gender equality in the workplace.

—

Are you excited to see new Audible content? Let us know in the comments below.