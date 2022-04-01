Is Ben Simmons of the Nets playing Bucks vs. tonight?

Kyrie Irving may return for the Brooklyn Nets but Ben Simmons is sidelined with a back injury.

The 25-year-old guard hasn’t played a game this season and, according to Nets coach Steve Nash, Simmons hasn’t made much progress since joining the Nets at the trade deadline in February.

Without Simmons, the Nets weren’t in full force and weren’t able to see how he fits into a Big 3-Type lineup alongside Irving and All-Star forward Kevin Durant. On paper, Simmons should be a great fit next to Irving and Durant as his defensive prowess and playing ability match well with those of the two Brooklyn Superstars. But the Nets will have to continue playing the waiting game due to Simmons’ back injury.

