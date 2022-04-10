Is Brentford vs West Ham on TV? Kick-off times, match chances and team news

David Moyes takes his West Ham side to Brentford for the London derby on Sunday as the Hammers aim to stay in touch with the top four with a second consecutive Premier League win

West Ham United will look to survive their slimmest top four chances in the Premier League by beating Brentford in a London derby on Sunday, with the Hammers running the risk of falling behind those above them if they fail to win.

And while Brentford may not be making life easier for them, the Bees also have something to play for as they look to push themselves further away from the drop zone after three wins in their last four games.

The Hammers beat Everton 2-1 in their last top flight outing,…