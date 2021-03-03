Is Brit Reid Going To Jail Due To Brain Damage In His Accident Victim? – TMT Daily

Brit Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and head coach Andy Reid, caused a car accident on Feb. 4 where his truck slammed into two vehicles on the side of a high exit ramp near the main training complex. One of the victims of the accident, 5-year-old Ariel Young, spent a week in a coma. Now, his family has revealed the extent of his injuries.

After the accident, Brit Reid was placed on administrative leave. After that, the team decided not to renew their contract for the following year. Despite admitting to having had “two or three drinks” with his scheduled adderall prior to the crash, no charges have been made. A lawyer for Ariel Young and her family, however, wants to change her and Brit Reid’s face results in her actions.

Permanent brain damage

Ariel Young will permanently affect her for the rest of her life Car accident that caused Brit Reid. In a broadcast with good Morning America, Tom Porto, attorney for the Young family, said, “She has potentially brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not moving – it’s a sad, sad, sad story.” Said that Reid should face charges for the accident.

Porto said, “It was not a fender-bender. It was a serious, life-changing event.” Porto said that Young is still hospitalized. In addition to not being able to walk, the little girl is also not currently Can speak. She’ll need a lot of therapy to help her recover. If at all. So, yeah, it’s not just a little fender-bender that Brit Reid is at fault for. The life of a little girl is always there. Has changed to.

The family is currently collecting donations through GoFundMe.

What can be charged with Brit Reid?

We are still waiting for toxicology results. If allegations have been made against Brit Reid, we can probably expect a DUI in between the charges. Should the police decide that she is negligent in her conduct, she can also be charged with operating a vehicle. Laws vary from place to place. So it comes down to Kansas City as to what happens to Reid next.

Apart from any criminal charges, Brit Reid would be more liable for civil suits than the two cars involved in the crash. According to Kansas City Police Officer David Jackson USA Today Sports, A car was bringing another gas. It injured three people, including another child, who is four years old. GoFundMe surpasses $ 485,000 USD for Ariel Young, but, as many people know, hospital bills are not cheap.

Add to medical and continuing care? Somebody has to pay for this. It should not just be on his family. Brit Reid should also be held responsible for his actions. In addition to what the police are doing, the NFL is also investigating the crash. A spokesperson said, “We will continue to monitor the developments and when law enforcement has completed its review, we will address the matter and take any action.”

Anything else?

Currently, this is just a wait and see to see what happens next in the Brit Reid car accident case. He does have a record though, so he will probably be taken forward as well. Reid has previously been cited for reckless driving and driving under the influence and has been caught with drugs in the past. Honestly, he probably should be Lost his license years ago.

