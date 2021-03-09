Is Britney Spears having more children with her new boyfriend? – TMT Daily

Recently, Britney Spears has discussed the city because of its unsatisfactory conservatism and its new documentation: Framed Britney Spears. Now, she is the subject of conversation for another reason entirely: she may have some more children in the near future. Here’s what we know about the pop star’s makeshift plans.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Future parents?

For four years now, Britney spears is dating Fitness trainer Sam Asgary. Recently Asgari told Forbes: “I want to take our relationship to the next step. I have no objection to becoming a father. I want to be a young father. Spears already has two children who are now his teenage sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Fatalistic meeting

Spears Now her boyfriend met Asgari On the set of their 2016 solo music video: “Slumber Party,” from their ninth studio album, glory. In the video, Asgari plays the role of a hot and hunky stranger.

Loading...

But Asgari confessed Forbes The two almost did not meet. He explained: “I was already known on a music video, so I didn’t want to do another music video because of that. My friend called me and said, ‘I need you. Trust me, you want to show. ‘I didn’t know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed because of my friend. I showed up and everything went well from there. “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Now, Spears and Asgari’s relationship Is flourishing, and we are on the moon for our favorite pop queen. The two often share photos together on Instagram. Asgari commented on his social media presence: “I do it authentically. Whether it is an occasion or a photo or video that I like, I post it on social media but I am careful when it comes to my personal life. I am very protective of it.

Loading...

Asgari continued: “But at the same time, I think it’s very healthy that you appreciate and are proud of your personal life.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Concern friends

Kim Kardashian, who has become pregnant and has children several times in the public eye, raised some concerns for Britney Spears ahead of a possible new pregnancy with her boyfriend. Kardashian, after watching Framed Britney Spears, Discussed feeling toxic pressure from the media.

Loading...

Kardashian wrote On her Instagram Story: “So I finally saw Britney Spears’ documentary this week and it made me feel very sympathetic to her. The way the media played a big role in her life, the way it can be very painful and It can actually break even the strongest person. No matter how public a person’s life is, no one is entitled to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment. “

Loading...

Kardashian reported that the time she felt the most cruelty from the media was during her pregnancy with North West, during which she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a condition that could cause her body to swell.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Kardashian Missed the time: “I used to cry every single day about what was happening on my body, mainly compared to the constant pressure that society was supposed to have on a healthy person – as well as the comparison of Shamu the Whale Should be in. “

Loading...

She continued: “Looking at all the pictures of myself online and in the magazine, I felt so insecure and scared to think if I would ever get my pre-baby body back. I was embarrassed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful that I could never get out of the house even months later. It really broke me. “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Positive lesson

Kim Kardashian concludes her statement with an important lesson that she hopes people will listen to in a capacity view Britney Spears and boyfriend Asgari pregnancy. “I’m just sharing to say that I really hope everyone can get into the business of shaming and reconsider bullying someone to break them up and instead of showing some understanding and compassion Try it. “

Loading...

She continued: “You just don’t know full well that someone is passing behind the curtain and I have learned from my experiences that it is always better to lead with kindness.”

Loading...

–

Loading...

Do you think Britney Spears will have some lovely children? Tell us below

Loading...