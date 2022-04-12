Is Britney Spears Pregnant? How old is the singer, does she have kids – and who is boyfriend Sam Asghari

The news comes after the singer told the court last year that she was “not able to marry or have a child” under the terms of her controversial conservatism arrangement.
After a few cryptic posts about being “food pregnant” on Instagram, Britney Spears fans have been confused as to whether or not the pop star is actually pregnant.
She told the court: “I want to be able to get married and have a child. I was just told in guardianship that I would not be able to get married or have a child. ,
This is what you need to know.
she’s pregnant?
On Monday (April 11), Spears announced on Instagram that she was pregnant.
In a long caption, the 40-year-old wrote: “I lost so much…
Read Full News