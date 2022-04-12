Is Brittany Griner a Russian hostage?

In Hollywood films, hostage-taking is often framed as an act by terrorist or criminal groups operating independently of a country’s government. However, right now US citizens are more often held hostage by foreign governments compared to non-state actors. Sadly, it looks like the detention of WNBA champ Brittany Griner by the Russian authorities may be part of that trend.

First, the timing is questionable. Griner was detained in February during Russia’s preparations to invade Ukraine. Then, the news of his detention was hidden.

Publicly released details about Griner’s case are sparse. This may be due to the desire of the US government, the WNBA and its family to keep matters quiet for strategic reasons, or for other factorsSuch as the racial disparities in missing…