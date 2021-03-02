Is CNN’s Chris Cuomo trying to cover up his brother’s scandal? – TMT Daily

Chris Cuomo, the younger brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the face of CNN, has finally made an on-air statement regarding the recent allegations against his elder brother.

On Monday, March 1, CNN hosts Cuomo prime time Closed his show with a tragic statement regarding sexual misconduct against his brother, Andrew, a sixty-nine-year-old governor who has recently been accused of sexual harassment by three different women.

With the spotlight brightened and the camera rolling, Chris Cuomo looked dead in the lens and addressed the charges against his older brother without actually addressing them. Let’s get to the full story.

Kumo clan

Fifty-year-old Chris Cuomo is the current host of the CNN Weekly News Analyst Show, Cuomo prime time. Originally raised in Queens, New York, Chris Cuomo eventually went on to attend prestigious Yale University and even earned a JD from Fordham University, becoming a licensed attorney by 1995.

Chris Cuomo’s older brother is Andrew Cuomo Present governor In New York, he has held that position since 2011. The sixty-year-old governor is a member of the Democratic Party and is also a public figure, having served during his time as the sixth governor of New York. , Specifically given his response to the current epidemic, in which NYC saw itself as one of the major “epics” of last May.

Chris Cuomo’s father, the late Mario Cuomo, was born on June 15, 1932, who underwent natural causes due to heart failure in 2015. Also a part of the Democratic Party, Mario Cuomo served as Governor of New York from 1983 to 1994.

Chris Cuomo Reporter

Cuomo’s new entry into the world of journalism included appearances on MSNBC, CNBC and CNN, leading him to pursue roles as a political policy analyst for Fox News as well as a reporter. Fox files On the same network where he addressed social-related issues.

Chris Cuomo Finally Gone Earn status On the news anchor good Morning America, Where we covered global breaking news topics from 2006 to 2009.

In 2013, Cuomo made his debut as a field anchor on CNN, where he finally landed his own show in 2018. Cuomo prime time. Additionally, he started hosting his radio show titled “Let’s Get After It” in 2018 on the POTUS channel on SiriusXM. Okay, Chris, maybe we should get “after the allegations against his elder brother”.

Charges against Andrew Cuomo

On Monday night, a third woman came forward accusing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of unwanted advances and sexual harassment. He claimed that, during a 2019 wedding, Cuomo rubbed her back, touched her face, and even asked her to kiss him.

The other two allegations made last week that employees were asked about their “sex lives” urged a former colleague to play a round of “ancestors”.

while Cuomo has shortened himself Claims through his Twitter account, other lawmakers, as well as advocacy groups, are calling for a full investigation into the allegations, with some even calling on the governor to resign from his post. All this has been added on top of the controversy surrounding COVID-19 surrounding the governor, who allegedly lied about the number of virus-related nursing home deaths.

Chris makes a statement

Yesterday, Chris Cuomo opened his CNN show, “Before we start tonight, I have something to say that I’m sure is very clear to see my show,” he began. “And thanks for that. You are straight with me I’ll be straight with you. “

Chris Cuomo continued, following: “Obviously, I know what’s up with my brother. And, obviously, I can’t cover it because he’s my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. Have to do it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. ”

Chris Cuomo Statement closed He said how he “always looked deeply and looked deeply into these issues”. “I just wanted to let you know. A lot of news is also going on, so let’s go after that.

