IS ‘commander’ arrested in Jammu with cash and arms | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

JAMMU: In another big catch after the arrest of self-styled commanders of Lashker-e-Mustafa (LeM) and The Resistance Front (TRF) early this year, the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Jammu & Kashmir Police averted a major terror strike with the arrest of a ‘commander’ of the Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK) on Sunday late evening.

Malik Umair alias Abdullah, a resident of Yaripora village in Kulgam , was arrested by the SOG from Jhajjar Kotli on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, IGP-Jammu zone Mukesh Singh said.

A vehicle was intercepted after a tip off, Singh said, adding that during checking one of the passengers tried to flee. He was chased and apprehended. The IGP added that the man later turned out to be a commander of ISJK.

“The terrorist was arrested around 7pm on Sunday and one pistol, eight rounds and Rs 1.13 lakh were recovered from his possession. With his arrest, a major terror attack by the outfit has been averted,” Singh said.

Police claimed that during questioning Malik revealed that he had received the weapon and cash to carry out a terror strike in the Union territory. Further questioning of the militant is on and some more clues are expected. “It has come to light that the arrested terrorist was in touch with a number of ISJK operatives and efforts are on to nab them,” the IGP said.

Earlier in February, J&K police had arrested a self-styled TRF commander, Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias Sahil, from Bari Brahmana of Samba district. Rather had killed one police personnel in Furrah in Kulgam district and also killed three BJP functionaries — Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam — in Y K Pora locality of Kulgam in October last year.

Prior to this, police had thwarted a bid by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to establish a base for its offshoot Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) in Jammu region with the arrest of Hidayatullah Malik alias Hasnain from Kunjwani area of Jammu.