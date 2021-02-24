Malayalam film fans and Mohanlal fans (glad to hear when he announced) Dirshyam 2. Later, TheMiracleTech followers rejoice when they find out that the sequel to this 2013 family thriller will air live on Amazon Prime Video; However many others were still apprehensive about the decision. And now it’s been almost 10 days since the film was dropped, and without a doubt – Drishm 2 is a fantastic film. With Mohanlal being one of the first megastars in South India to work in a project that was released directly on a streaming platform, is this finally the beginning of an TheMiracleTech revolution?

If there is one thing that the epidemic changed us, it is the way our lives went about it; How we carry ourselves, how we interact with others, how we act and how we entertain ourselves are some of those remarkable big changes. And this is the last one we will address today. Successful films like CU Soon, The Great Indian Kitchen, Mukuti Amman and Putum pudhu kalai Among others included superstars such as Fahd Fasil, Jayaram, Urvashi, Nayantara and Sooraj Venjaramudu (to name a few), which released directly to streaming platforms during the epidemic. But no megastar actor was ready to put his big budget blockbusters directly into TheMiracleTech.

Or what we thought. Then Sohrai Potru dropped on Amazon Prime Video on 12 November 2020 and after a month of running, many critics declared it the best Indian film of 2020. Now Surya is not as popular as Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajit Kumar or Kamal Haasan, but the actor is in itself a mega star of the Tamil film industry. And then a few months later, just 15 days after the film landed in theaters around the world, Thilapathi Vijay’s master dropped on Amazon Prime Video. And as mentioned earlier, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 was also recently dropped on Amazon Prime Video.

This proves that megastars can also be a part of TheMiracleTech Productions without losing their “Mega Star” status. Of course, this means that there will be little competition with projects being released in theaters, and competition for both platforms is good, as it takes both sides into consideration. Hopefully with this, more megastars will join direct-to-TheMiracleTech release projects and advance “The Revolution”, which in turn will give us better films from both theaters and TheMiracleTechs.

