ENTERTAINMENT

Is Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz a pedophile? Unwrap the disgusting allegations – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Is Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz a pedophile? Unwrap the disgusting allegations – Film Daily

We can all agree that pedophiles belong in The Bad Place where there are eyeball spiders, eternal torment, and, if there is justice, lifetimes of pain being endlessly inflicted on them like they inflicted it on their victims. The responses to these disgusting allegations are swift & merciless because no one should ever hurt a child in the way that pedophiles hurt them.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is currently feeling that rage (as he should) after allegations of pedophilia were levied against him. In addition, he’s being investigated by the Department of Justice over some serious charges. What are the disgusting allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz? What’s his response? Here’s what you need to know.

Contents hide
1 Investigation
2 Not the main target
3 What Rep. Matt Gaetz said

Investigation

The investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz began at the end of the Trump Administration, which, we have to admit, is a surprise. Gaetz was a close ally of the former president. According to the New York Times, who spoke with people briefed on the matter, Mr. Gaetz is being investigated for an illegal relationship with a 17-year-old girl and transporting the minor in question across state lines.

The Justice Department investigators are examining the case to see if Rep. Matt Gaetz broke any laws related to sex trafficking. According to the NOW article, “variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value.” Unfortunately, because the world can be a cesspit, the Justice Department regularly prosecutes these cases.

But, the good news as much as there can be good news here, is that the Justice Department usually secures some severe punishment in these sex trafficking cases as well. Offenders of sex crimes, especially those involving pedophiles, usually do quite poorly in prison. It’s unknown how Rep. Matt Gaetz met the girl, who was 17 when the events allegedly took place two years ago.

Not the main target

The investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz is actually a spinoff of another investigation into an associate of his, Joel Greenberg. A tax collector in Florida, Greenberg was indicted last summer on charges that include “sex trafficking of a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex, at least one of whom was an underage girl.” He’s since resigned from his position.

Currently, there are no charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz. In addition, his extent of exposure to Greenberg’s criminal enterprises remains unclear at this time. Unsurprisingly, people are already calling for his resignation from the House of Representatives due to the allegations. Gaetz said, “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

What Rep. Matt Gaetz said

Equally unsurprising here is that Rep. Matt Gaetz is denying the allegations, even calling them part of a conspiracy against him. He claims that he’s a victim of an extortion plot against him. Anything to not be a pedophile. He said, “I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy.”

He said that an unnamed DOJ official reached out to demand $25 million USD from his family, saying that the calls were tapped between the official and Gaetz’s father. He demands that the tapes are released right away to clear his good name. Government officials said that these tapes don’t exist. Investigations into the congressman remain ongoing at this time.

What do you think about the charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz? Do you think that he’ll be brought up on charges? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top