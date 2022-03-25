Is Ghana vs Nigeria on TV? Channel, live stream free, kick-off time, team news for TODAY’S World Cup 2022 play-off match

Ghana and Nigeria face off today in the first match of a massive two-legged clash that will determine which side will play in the 2022 World Cup.

The two West African giants will be desperate to make it to Qatar at the end of the year.

1 Nigeria fans will hope their men can reach Qatar 2022 credit: AFP

And with the Africa Cup of Nations in January less than impressive, both Nigeria and Ghana will be out to make their nations proud.

But only one of the two can play in the biggest tournament of football to be held in November and December.

What time does Ghana vs Nigeria start?