Is Goblin Slayer Season 2 Coming? Release date, 2021 update

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Dark Fantasy The first season of the Japanese anime series received positive reviews. Is Goblin Slayer Season 2 Coming?

Goblin Slayer is a Japanese dark anime series based on a dark fantasy light novel series. The first episode, which aired on October 7, 2018 in Japan, consisted of 12 episodes. The last episode of the first season aired on December 30, 2018.

Season one of the anime series received a positive response, and since then fans have been wondering why there are no sequels yet, and will we ever get Goblin Slayer season 2? In the next season we will learn how the goblin slayer gets rid of the goblin and how many goblins he will kill with his party.

For animation, the likelihood of a sequel depends on many factors, such as the source material, its popularity, and the demand for a sequel. We analyzed these factors for Goblin Slayer season 2. Based on our research, here we think about the possibility of a sequel to Goblin Slayer. Let us discuss all the factors in detail:

1) Do we have enough source material for Goblin Slayer season 2?

Nearly every anime series uses existing source material, usually manga, light novels, or a mobile game.

For Goblin Slayer, the source material is a mild new series of the same name. Written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki, the series began online in February 2016 by Japanese publisher SB Creative.

To confirm whether there will be more anime seasons, we need to test how many light novel series have been released so far. Is the story coming to an end? When the story ends, there is a small possibility of No Game continuing with No Life.

The next thing we have to check is how many light novels were adjusted in the first season of Goblin Slayer. There may not be enough source material or novels left to make a sequel to No Game No Life season 2 as it happened.

How many parts of Goblin Slayer’s light novel have been released?

There are two light new series on Goblin Slayer. The first light novel series has 12 parts, while the second ‘Side Story of Goblin Slayer: Year One ‘ There are only two parts. The first is illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki. There are also two manga series. Goblin Slayer’s light novels are still on. The latest installment was released in Japan on October 15, 2020. The next installment is expected on March 12, 2021.

In the first season of Goblin Slayer, parts of the first light novel series and parts of Part 4 are adapted. A new film titled ‘Goblin Slayer: Goblin Crown ‘ Used the entire volume 5.

So 9 out of 14 released light novels are available for adaptation. This means that the second season of Goblin Slayer will begin with Volume 6 of the first light novel series.

With nine novels still available for adaptation, the creators of Goblin Slayer have enough source material to continue season 2.

2) Goblin slayer Season 2: Sales and Profit Information

The potential of the anime series depends on the profitability and sales of source material, Blu-ray copies, merchandise and audience sales on OTA platforms.

We have to consider how the first season performed and how the sales were? Creating an anime is a risky endeavor and requires a lot of investment. Embi series, such as Goblin Slayer, involve an investment of approximately $ 2 to 3 million. Many anime series fail miserably and do not even manage to regain investment.

Overall, anime sequels have seen profit declines of around 20%. However, anything above this is cause for concern and it may prevent the continuing creators from continuing the franchise. The reason for a significant drop in sales is that we do not yet have the Noragami Season 3. Now let’s look at the sales and profit information of Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer Blu-ray Sale

The Goblin Slayer anime from Whitefox sold about 4,000 copies per disc. This is a pretty good number, given that Blu-ray disc sales fell dramatically with the upcoming anime on TheMiracleTech platforms. The profitability of even the most popular animations such as One Punch Man is increasingly dependent on TheMiracleTech viewers.

Goblin slayer Light new sales

The 12th volume, released in February 2020, sold over 27,000 copies and the previous volume 11 sold 31,000 copies. Overall, the average of 30,000 copies sold is a decent number. However, this does not mean that the series will be a big hit and will guarantee a sequel.

Goblin slayer Manga, merchandise and other sales

Goblin Slayer’s manga series is more popular than the new series, as is the grandchild of Wise Man. Still, we’re not sure about Season 2 of the Wise Man’s grandson. Goblin Slayer’s final manga Volume 9 had sales of over 100,000 copies. Previous editions had an average sales of 150,000 copies per volume. These are fairly solid numbers.

About 50 consignments and about 5 figures have been produced for the series so far. The merchandise for Goblin Slayer does not work well. If the series is very popular, it should have a minimum of 10–20 figures, with around 100–200 items available.

TMT failure: Goblin Slayer: Goblin Crown

film title ‘Goblin Slayer: Goblin Crown ‘ Was released in February 2020, but it reappeared at the box office. It only did ¥ 100,000,000 in Japan, which is around 1 million USD. The movie’s failure is a shock to fans of Goblin Slayer.

In addition to these sources, Goblin Slayer also collaborated with Crunchyroll’s international license, Crunchyroll, streaming and streaming on other platforms, advertisers and other collaborations.

It is a mixed bag of sales and profits for Goblin Slayer. Blu-ray sales are fine. The manga is quite a hit. However, the film was a big flop.

3) Buzz and Promotions for Goblin Slayer Season 2

When deciding the fate of an anime series, the most important factor to consider is discussion and promotion. In most cases, the sequels are no less popular than the first season. There are cases where there is no discussion or promotion for any other season. This usually happens when the first season fails. The same happened with Tokyo Ravens and Tokyo Ravens Season 2 is not yet made.

We analyze various sources such as the official website, social media and Google trends to estimate the probability of the next season. For Goblin Slayer, the first episode of the first season was more discussed at the time of its release. I believe it was because the first episode was controversial. The anime series has a good fan base with about 70,000 to 80,000 searches every month for the second season on Google.

Overall, while Bulbul is not as high of an anime as Overlord, it’s good enough to inspire the creators with Season 2.

Will get there Goblin Slayer season 2

Fans will be happy to know that Goblin Slayer Season 2 is returning. On January 31, during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of GA Banco, it was revealed that the second season of Goblin Slayer is in productionA new video teaser and poster has been released with an announcement.

Is Goblin Slayer Season 2 Release Date?

Although the anime series has been renewed for season 2, the official release date has not been updated. Annie sequels take a long time to arrive. However, as the show is confirmed to be in production, we think it will return in 2021 or early 2022. One expected prediction would be October 2021, with Season 1 airing in 2018 the same month.

Goblin slayer english dub

English dub of ‘Goblin Slayer’ is available on Funimation CrunchyrollAnd Amazon Prime UK.

Goblin Slayer season 2 trailer

No trailer for the second season has been released. You can bookmark this page while we update this section as soon as anything is officially posted on a board.

Ghost Slayer Cast and Character

Here’s a look at the characters and their voiceover actors:

Yuichirou Umehra as Goblin Slayer

Yui Ogura as Ona Shinkan

Daiichi Hayashi as Boikusuhu

Shizuka Ishigami as Batuk

Yuichi Nakamura as a dwarf

Nobuo Tobita as a thief

Goblin Slayer Dispute

The show was in controversy for the first episode. The main controversy was due to violent graphic scenes of sexual harassment. There was a general belief that many violent sexual scenes were too harsh to digest. However, the controversy provided much needed discussion and promotion for anime viewership.

What are your thoughts on Goblin Slayer Season 2? Is it the second season? Please share with us in the comments section.