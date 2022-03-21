Is GTA 5 PS5 Xbox Series up to PC? Our verdict in video !

Eight years after its initial release, GTA V offers a launch on the ninth generation of consoles to take advantage of the technical capabilities of these machines. 4K, 60 FPS, Ray-Tracing… The game is getting a facelift to have a rendering closer than ever to the PC, but on consoles. But beyond these technical aspects, are the additions of these next-gen versions sufficient to justify going back to checkout?

A question of price

Before talking about the new features of the PS5 and Xbox Series versions, let’s first go back to the terms of acquisition of the game. While free or paid bets are becoming more and more democratized with the ninth generation of consoles, Rockstar is definitely not doing like everyone. In effect, if you own GTA V on PS4 or Xbox One, you will have to buy the game a second time on PS5 and Xbox Series if you want to take advantage of the additions of these versions. However, rest assured, you can still transfer your save from GTA V and GTA Online through your Rockstar Social Club account, but only once, which is quite restrictive.

Well aware that the players were going to be unhappy to have to repay the game for the fourth time, Rockstar still wanted to make a commercial gesture. Until June 14, GTA V full version, that is to say the story mode and GTA Online, is sold for 20€ on the Microsoft Store and 10€ on the PlayStation Store. If you want to get your hands only on GTA Online, the latter is sold separately at 10€ on the Microsoft Store while it is free for all PS5 owners. Once June 14 has passed, prices will return to normal and GTA V will therefore be sold at €40 and GTA Online alone at €20 on the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store. A price half as high as the games of these consoles therefore, but rather logical for a title released eight years ago. As for the physical editions, don’t look for them now since the game will not be available in box until April.

Next-gen graphics?

Now that the question of the price has been put flat, it’s time to address the main novelties of these PS5 and Xbox Series versions: the graphic improvements. As usual with this generation of consoles, we are offered several different display modes. But while we are used to having the choice between two types of display, players can this time choose between three different graphic renderings.

First of all, we have the Fidelity mode which offers a native resolution in 4K, Ray-Tracing but at the expense of a lower frame rate, in thirty frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the Xbox Series S must be satisfied with a 4K which is called upscaled, that is to say stretched, and which is therefore less fine than native 4K. After this type of display which favors the resolution of the image, we find the Performance mode which puts the emphasis on the fluidity of the action. Thus, on PS5 and Xbox Series X, we are entitled to a constant 60 frames per second to the detriment of an upscaled 4K resolution which unfortunately becomes 1080p on Xbox Series S. Finally, the last display mode is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X since it is particularly resource-intensive. In effect, Performance RT rendering offers the best of both worlds, with a 60fps framerate, upscaled 4K resolution, and even Ray-Tracing. To see the result, know that all the excerpts from this test video were captured in Performance RT to take full advantage of the capabilities of next-gen consoles.

With these PS5 and Xbox Series versions, it is clear that GTA V has never looked so good on consoles to the point of offering a rendering close to high-end PCs. Finally, if we do not take into account all the mods that have since tried to embellish the game which was still released in 2013, we remember. Moreover, even if the experience is much more fluid and clear than before, the title still shows the number of years on certain elements such as facial animations. But hey, nothing too shocking to the point of spoiling the game experience.

Reduced loading times for better playing comfort

In addition to a more pleasing visual aspect, GTA V also takes advantage of the technical capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series to provide a more comfortable gaming experience. One of the great strengths of these new versions is above all the drastic reduction in the initial loading time.. Remember, on PS4 and Xbox One, you had to wait almost two minutes before you could join Los Santos and start playing. Now, this initial loading drops below 30 seconds, i.e. a loading four times faster thanks to the power of the SSD of these machines.

However, when it comes to switching between characters, the loading time remains quite similar to what it was on the previous generation of consoles, or of the order of ten seconds. Finally, these new versions also use the technologies specific to each of the consoles such as the 3D spatial sound of the Xbox Series or the Tempest 3D Audio technology of the PS5 for more immersion. On the side of the Sony console, we can also note that the title supports adaptive triggers and the haptic feedback of the Dual Sense to offer better driving and shooting sensations.

GTA Online, more accessible than before?

Beyond the graphic part, the arrival of GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series also brings some changes to its multiplayer mode: Grand Theft Auto Online. First, the online experience obviously benefits from all the technical improvements that we have mentioned so far: 4K resolution, framerate at 60 frames per second, Ray-Tracing and so on. But just like the main campaign, the most comfortable improvement of these next-gen releases are the loading times which are much shorter than before. After these technical points, we realize that GTA Online is now entitled to a menu that allows you to select an activity such as a race or a robbery before even setting foot in Los Santos. A clever way from the developers to save players even more time to avoid the long initial loading time before doing an activity.

Once in game, we are pleasantly surprised to see that these PS5 and Xbox Series versions of GTA Online have a new tutorial to allow everyone to start the online experience in good conditions. In the Career Editor, new players must first choose one of four criminal careers: White Collar, Arms Trafficking Expert, Night Club Boss, or Biker. They are then granted 4 million dollars to spend in several mandatory categories: a HQ to host their more or less legal activities, elements to improve the place, a vehicle, weapons etc… The title then takes the hand of the player to through several tutorial missions to show him the different activities that can be done in GTA Online

This is a big evolution from the launch of the title where players were completely dropped at the airport with only a gun in their pocket without really knowing where to go next. But once the tutorial phase is over, there is something to feel a little overwhelmed with all the content that GTA Online now offers from the top of its eight years of existence. If the impressive number of activities that GTA Online offers today is its main strength, we can blame Rockstar for not continuing its momentum by leaving the player a little alone with himself.

Finally, in addition to a new menu and a tutorial, you should know that these PS5 and Xbox Series versions are also entitled to exclusive content, at least, for the moment. At the Los Santos Auto Show, you can meet Hao and his shop Hao’s Special Works, which allows you to buy upgrades for his cars and do some tuning. Once these modifications are complete, you can embark on new racing events, including a time trial. Finally, be aware that premium test vehicles are also available for testing on a weekly basis so that players can get an opinion before buying them. Content that is not revolutionary, but that will please driving enthusiasts. While the GTA Online experience on PS5 and Xbox Series seems to be the most enjoyable on consoles, we can blame the title for still not offering cross-play eight years after its release. An absence all the more regrettable as these consoles are still difficult to access today, which reduces the number of players that can be encountered online.

With this third release on PS5 and Xbox Series, Grand Theft Auto V has never looked so good on consoles. 4K resolution, framerate at 60 frames per second, Ray-Tracing… This port effectively uses the technical capabilities of next-gen consoles to offer the most pleasant experience possible with greatly reduced loading times. Beyond that, GTA V remains what is, namely an incredible open-world filled with activities, but which dates from 2013 and which therefore shows the number of years on certain points such as facial animations. But more than the single player mode, it’s above all GTA Online that stands out as a winner from this arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series with the addition of a tutorial for new players, exclusive content and all the game’s graphic and technical improvements. based. A port which is therefore intended for players of the online mode rather than those who finished the adventure of Michael, Franklin and Trevor years ago, for lack of major novelties.

