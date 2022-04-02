Is Gudi Padwa the same as Ugadi? Know importance, time of worship, date and muhurta

Ugadi is an important festival for the people of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is the new year according to the Hindu calendar. The first month of the year is called Chaitra and Ugadi is the first day of Chaitra. In Maharashtra this festival is called Gudi Padwa.

This festival is mainly celebrated by people of Maharashtra, Marathi and Konkani origin across the world. The day is also celebrated by the people of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, who refer to this festival as Ugadi, also known as Ugadi. Sindhi people celebrate this occasion as Cheti Chand. This year Ugadi and Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on 2nd April.

What is Ugadi?

Ugadi, also known as Kannada and Telugu New Year, is celebrated primarily by Hindus from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and parts of India.