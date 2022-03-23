Is Harry Styles teasing a new album? – 97.9 WRMF

Anthony Pham via Getty Images

Harry Styles Fans are sure the singer is teasing a new album with a mysterious online campaign.

The subject of speculation is a website, youarehome.co, which is showing only one door right now. When you click it, it opens, revealing a bunch of pictures of different types of mushrooms. It just so happens that Harry’s beauty and lifestyle brand is launching a new line of products for pleasing “Shroom Bloom.,

were there Advertisement too Placed in newspapers around the world, advertised the website. After this, on Tuesday, Harry’s social …