Is HBO making a Black Canary DC series? Get hyped with the rest of Twitter – Film Daily

With the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans are wondering if, perhaps, the DCEU could bring some of its properties to television as well. Currently, there’s one live-action DC series from the film universe in development based on The Suicide Squad character, Peacemaker (John Cena), which involves director/writer of the 2021 film, James Gunn.

Fans, however, also want to see other characters get their due, like Black Canary. 2020 was a rough year, but a jewel in that year before things collapsed into a flaming dumpster fire was Birds of Prey. It was a-w-e-s-o-m-e. It was glorious. Do we need to talk about how great that wardrobe was? Because it was all pretty amazing. Now, fans would like to see a Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett) DC HBO spinoff.

And, you know, so would we. So let’s take a look at Twitter.

Welp time to make it

Don’t argue with Gail Simone!

Black Canary *is* a work of art

Isn’t she though?

This is a campaign we can get behind

Seriously though, how about campaigning for more Birds of Prey content?

We do need Huntress for the hypothetical Black Canary as well

Yes. Yes, the cast needs to be there.

Tissues, please

Haven’t you seen a woman so perfect you wanted to cry?

Someone please call Misha Green

DC & Warner Bros take note of a great idea for a Black Canary series.

Yaaaas

Now that’s the most ambitious crossover that we’ve ever heard of.

Campaign!

It’s a hashtag we can all get behind.

*puppy eyes*

Seriously let Jurnee Smollett keep playing that character! She’s soooo good at playing Dinah Lance/Black Canary.

Perfect. Fan. Casting.

Well now, this needs to happen.

