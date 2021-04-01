Is HBO making a Black Canary DC series? Get hyped with the rest of Twitter – Film Daily

With the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans are wondering if, perhaps, the DCEU could bring some of its properties to television as well. Currently, there’s one live-action DC series from the film universe in development based on The Suicide Squad character, Peacemaker (John Cena), which involves director/writer of the 2021 film, James Gunn.

Fans, however, also want to see other characters get their due, like Black Canary. 2020 was a rough year, but a jewel in that year before things collapsed into a flaming dumpster fire was Birds of Prey. It was a-w-e-s-o-m-e. It was glorious. Do we need to talk about how great that wardrobe was? Because it was all pretty amazing. Now, fans would like to see a Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett) DC HBO spinoff.

And, you know, so would we. So let’s take a look at Twitter.

Yes, please. Spread the word! #BlackCanaryHBOSeries https://t.co/780rw63EHq — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) March 31, 2021

Welp time to make it

Don’t argue with Gail Simone!

Jurnee Smollett as Black Canary is a work of art#BlackCanaryHBOSeries pic.twitter.com/jp2Fi6nOHs – From (@AMagicWriter) April 1, 2021

Black Canary *is* a work of art

Isn’t she though?

#BlackCanaryHBOSeries is trending? Oh yeah, we love it. Let’s help our fellow Birds of Prey get a little bit of a bump 💜💪 pic.twitter.com/GggEPPV076 — ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTAyerCutSS) April 1, 2021

This is a campaign we can get behind

Seriously though, how about campaigning for more Birds of Prey content?

i need more of them together, please #BlackCanaryHBOSeries pic.twitter.com/pUJdTQ9XuY — best of huntress (@archivehuntress) March 31, 2021

We do need Huntress for the hypothetical Black Canary as well

Yes. Yes, the cast needs to be there.

the world needs more of @jurneesmollett as black canary.#BlackCanaryHBOSeries pic.twitter.com/oPXQZCFM2I – Ω meg Ω (@wondermeg_) March 31, 2021

Tissues, please

Haven’t you seen a woman so perfect you wanted to cry?

how it started how it’s going#BlackCanaryHBOSeries 😏 pic.twitter.com/Je0o2K4obQ — Jo 🔊 (@prettybirdll) March 31, 2021

Someone please call Misha Green

DC & Warner Bros take note of a great idea for a Black Canary series.

With #BlackCanaryHBOSeries trending, I’d love for that series to happen and lead to a Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad crossover movie! Surely I’m not alone, right? pic.twitter.com/9sCDxkwQRZ — Let’s Talk the Suicide Squad! (@TalkingSquad) March 31, 2021

Yaaaas

Now that’s the most ambitious crossover that we’ve ever heard of.

Ayyyye ok finally a hashtag I can get behind #BlackCanaryHBOSeries pic.twitter.com/a3R5LeeuIC — Evan Von Doom 🦖 (is Team Big Lizard) (@EvanNotEven) March 31, 2021

Campaign!

It’s a hashtag we can all get behind.

#BlackCanaryHBOSeries because Jurnee Smollett-Bell is perfectly cast and is so respectful of this character. She deserves it! pic.twitter.com/n5DCtCp47D – daniel ♦ ️ (@harIeyquinnzeIs) April 1, 2021

*puppy eyes*

Seriously let Jurnee Smollett keep playing that character! She’s soooo good at playing Dinah Lance/Black Canary.

angela bassett as dinah drake… i need this. #BlackCanaryHBOSeries pic.twitter.com/so0mhXJcIh — carlos (@waynescanary) March 31, 2021

Perfect. Fan. Casting.

Well now, this needs to happen.