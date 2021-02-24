Is Hrithik Roshan not a part of “The Night Manager” adaptation?

We had earlier told how there is no discussion about Bollywood’s famous actor Hrithik Roshan’s digital debut. We were hoping that perhaps at some point of the year, the discussion of his first film would be in full swing. Hrithik Roshan chose the Perfect Series for his debut, a adaptation of British miniseries “The Night Manager”. Sadly, this cannot happen anymore, if Gulzar is to be believed Hrithik Roshan Apparently the project is supported.

Yes, you read and heard right. Rumors are coming in strongly that Hrithik Roshan may not be a part of “The Night Manager” adaptation after all. The sudden exit from his digital debut has been rumored to be fully packed for the entire year. After a year of lockdown, Bollywood has resumed the rest of the projects altogether and as it happens the actors have started working on more jam packed schedules, including of course Hrithik Roshan.

Although the exact reason why he has returned is still unclear, the timing is fixed as mentioned. Night manager Is really closed to him. Most of the shoots for the particular series are very long and they tend to overlap with most of the dates in their schedules, which would prevent the project from happening properly or perhaps not at all.

It cannot be denied that Hrithik Roshan is not a busy man and especially this year. He is busy with the upcoming release of his superhero film “Krrish 4” and with this he has signed another film with Deepika Padukone, shooting for which may start in the latter part of the year. Even though he was already so much on his plate, he immediately accepted an offer to work on an adaptation of The Night Manager, for which he was allegedly paid Rs. 75 crores Rs.

Hrithik was reportedly very excited to sign the offer for The Night Manager adaptation, as it is one of his favorite series. In addition, one of his closest friends, Preity Zinta, is on the project as a producer for the series. That being said, if this discussion is to be believed, Hrithik Roshan has missed the chance of his much awaited digital debut with The Night Manager.

For further updates on Knight Manager, stay tuned to Binged.com