Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been re-elected to office for the fourth consecutive time.

But the leader of the populist right-wing party Fidze is a controversial figure outside his country.

Mr Orban has been accused of destroying Hungarian democracy and has previously expressed Islamophobic and anti-Semitic views – including conspiracy theories about Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros.

And his stance on key issues of the day, including the Russo-Ukraine War, has also been criticized.

