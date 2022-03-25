Is Infinite Storm a True Story? Is Pam Bales Based on a Real Person?

Infinite Storm is a thrilling survival thriller film directed by Malgorzata umowska and Michael Englert. It follows Pam Belles (Naomi Watts), a climber and rescuer who encounters a dangerous blizzard while climbing Mount Washington. As Pam turns back, she encounters another fellow traveler and must work against all odds to save both of their lives.

The heartwarming and inspiring film highlights the fighting spirit of its protagonist as it showcases Pam’s will to survive. Hence, the audience must be curious to know whether the film is based on real events. If you’re wondering the same, we know all about the inspiration behind ‘Infinite Storm’ here.

Is Infinite Storm based on a true story?

Yes, ‘Infinite Storm’ is based on a true story…