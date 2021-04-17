IS IT END OR A START?- Intro and episode 1 – TMT Updates

hello buddies..iam new right here.iam writing FF for first time and hope you all will encourage me to put in writing😊😊.iam writing FF as continuation from the place kartik will ask such a fool query… okay let’s begin our FF..

goenka villas:

naira is roaming right here and there in happiness as docs have knowledgeable that she is pregnant And he or she is eagerly ready for kartik to share this happiness…

Naira POV: every time I wish to share happiness..this mendak received’t be there at home.. what a destiny is that this!!atleast come quickly mendak..I wish to share this world’s greatest happiness…

by the way in which kartik enters the home with a greatest doubt in his thoughts…

Kartik POV: no matter your reply will determine our life naira…I do know you’ll say no solely however nonetheless I wish to affirm it then solely my coronary heart turns into peaceable….

naira sees kartik coming into the home and he or she is shocked to see kartik in afraid look and he or she goes to him and makes him really feel comfy by interlocking her head together with his head…

naira: what occurred kartik? Why are you afraid and crying? No matter it’s..you share it with me…I’ll enable you to… already you might be in ache so please inform what is going on with you??

naira decides to inform her happiness after fixing kartik’s downside…

Kartik: I don’t have any issues however I wish to ask you one thing and can you reply me??

Naira: what a dumb query is that this??why received’t I reply in your query? Your my kartik so you possibly can ask me something and I’ll reply every thing…

Kartik: however this can be a totally different query…

Naira: it’s okay.. ask me…I believe my reply will provide you with reduction to your scaryness…

kartik holds naira and he sweats throughout his physique and he asks…

kartik: did …did something occurred between you and mihir in that resort??please inform me naira…you..you instructed me that your reply will give me reduction proper? And sure it’ll give me reduction provided that you reply this query…..

naira is hell shocked at his query….she begins shivering and her eyes will get teary listening to his query…she stands dumb for some time and kartik repeatedly asks her..

Naira POV: kartikkkk…what query you have got requested me?? You..you broke the promise which you made in our marriage…you promised me that you’ll all the time belief me in each scenario however what occurred now?? You began doubting our relation….

naira’s coronary heart is completely damaged like glass..she couldn’t bear the query nonetheless..additionally she couldn’t reply it as her personal love is questtioning her relation….

as naira couldn’t bear his doubt she solutions him with anger and heartbreak…

Naira shouts : sure…kartik.. your doubt is true.. no matter you suppose had simply occurred in that resort and I and mihir have performed every thing kartik…and that is the reality which may’t be modified…I did this as a result of my love for you is fake…

naira runs out of the home by protecting her fingers on her stomach occupied with her being pregnant…. whereas kartik stands shocked…

Naira POV: Kartikk..why you probably did this…I considered sharing you the worlds happiness (she sees her stomach protecting her hand and he or she cries)..however every thing is damaged and also you broke every thing kartik…..(she cries)

she runs to her automobile instantly and he or she begins the automobile and begins to drive rashly within the street…

PARALLEL SCENE:

kartik is standing there shocked and he will get offended and begins breaking the issues round…

Kartik shouts: why ..why naira why??why did you cheat my coronary heart huh??

he takes naira’s picture body aand cries and likewise will get offended…

Kartik seems at her picture body and shouts: you betrayed me brutally nairaaaaaa….(telling this he brakes naira’s picture in anger)

some two girls sees this hiding behind the window and will get joyful and so they do hello fi…

Girl 1: our plan labored…

Girl 2: sure..kartik and naira acquired separated lastly…

the 2 girls are mitali and Vedika…

mitali: as you might be my good friend I helped you to separate kartik and naira by making kartik doubt naira…

Vedika: thanks soo a lot..I really like kartik soo a lot..now nobody can cease me from Marrying kartik…

telling this each of them laughs evilly whereas Vedika whispers one thing to mitali and goes and takes her automobile and he or she begins following naira’s automobile….

mitali too goes away whereas kartik continues to be shouting and goenka’s together with naksh and Keerthi arrive after their go to to temple and so they get hell shocked seeing kartik in such a state..

dadi runs to kartik in fearful and pacifies him and asks him what occurred..

dadi: what occurred Kittu…why are you a lot offended ? Already your fingers are damaged…so don’t pressure..please inform us what occurred..

Kartik cries and tells: every thing is over dadi…

kartik tells every thing to complete household and complete household will get shocked whereas naksh turns into offended and holds kartik’s collar…

Naksh shouts: how dare you doubt my sister kartik..

kartik brushes nakah’s fingers and asks :if you happen to ask this query to Keerthi and if she replies like this…what’s going to you do??you don’t know my ache…you don’t understand how I cherished naira however she betrayed me…if you happen to suppose that iam at fault then ask your sister…

naksh telephones naira in anger whereas naira takes the telephone in anger whereas drving…

Naksh: what occurred between you and mihir? Is kartik is true??

naksh thinks that she’s going to inform no and whereas naira thinks that naksh can be on kartiks aspect and says sure as she feels naksh too is doubting her and he or she cuts the decision instantly and begins her driving rashly….whereas naksh will get shocked…

Kartik: what occurred naksh??did you bought the reply??

Naksh feels dizzy attributable to shock whereas everybody makes him lie down on couch…

Manish: how dare naira can do that to our household?

Everybody: sure…

everybody takes naira’s reply whereas they by no means thought-about kartik’s fool query… goenka’s too dint discover kartik’s fool query the place each women would do the identical….they too betrayed naira…

everybody pacifies kartik and make him sleep in his room and Everybody nonetheless stays offended on naira…

Suwarna: we must always by no means let naira inside this home if she returns…

Manish: sure…

SCREEN FREEZES..

whereas naira is seen driving automobile rashly on hill aspect…

Naira POV: even my very own brother is doubting me…why..god why…why did you do that with me..??(naira cries)..

whereas she was driving by pondering Vedika hits naira’s automobile who was following naira and by mistake naira turns her staring which automobile instantly goes and lands on hills edge…

naira will get scared and retains her hand on her tummy…

Naira POV: I needs to be alive atleast for my child…I ought to escape in some way…let me get down earlier than the automobile falls on this massive gap…

yelling this naira tries to get down however to her shock she kees her leg on the sting and instantly she is pushed because it was edge and he or she falls down from the hill…

unhappy tune performs in again floor…

whereas vedika seems shocked…

Vedika POV: I don’t imply to kill her..I I..simply tried to do small accident however she died…I believe…

telling this she sweats in worry and he or she takes her automobile instantly and drives quick as she thinks to flee from police sight…

THE SCENE FREEZES…

EPISODE ENDS..

precap: 5 years leap…is naira alive or not? Vedika and kartik’s engagement…