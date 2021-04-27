LATEST

Is it right to continue IPL 2021 in the midst of a rising case of Kovid-19 epidemic? Know the answer of Ricky Ponting

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting stated that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has created the world’s most secure bio bubble for everybody taking part in it, however outdoors of it he’s conscious of the crucial state of affairs attributable to Corona in India and Let’s discuss to the gamers about this too. The legendary Australian admitted that the IPL is an efficient change on this tough interval, however stated that his staff Corona always talks concerning the state of affairs.

He stated Delhi Capitals, ‘On this IPL, the state of affairs is being talked about from outdoors the bottom greater than inside. We’re the most secure within the nation as a result of it’s the most secure bio bubble. He stated, ‘I preserve asking the gamers throughout breakfast what’s going on outdoors and whether or not their households are protected or not. This is essential. In such a state of affairs, folks will be stored comfortable by means of IPL and cricket.

Ponting stated, ‘Delhi Capitals is sort of a massive household for us. It’s tough for the gamers to steer clear of household and I can’t consider placing myself in that state of affairs. Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi has determined to go away the league halfway to assist the household battling Corona. Ponting stated with out naming Ashwin, “The gamers are in Chennai however can’t meet their households.” it is actually laborious. We hope everyone seems to be protected outdoors. ‘

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
64
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
61
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top