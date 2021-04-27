Is it right to continue IPL 2021 in the midst of a rising case of Kovid-19 epidemic? Know the answer of Ricky Ponting

Head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting stated that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has created the world’s most secure bio bubble for everybody taking part in it, however outdoors of it he’s conscious of the crucial state of affairs attributable to Corona in India and Let’s discuss to the gamers about this too. The legendary Australian admitted that the IPL is an efficient change on this tough interval, however stated that his staff Corona always talks concerning the state of affairs.

He stated Delhi Capitals, ‘On this IPL, the state of affairs is being talked about from outdoors the bottom greater than inside. We’re the most secure within the nation as a result of it’s the most secure bio bubble. He stated, ‘I preserve asking the gamers throughout breakfast what’s going on outdoors and whether or not their households are protected or not. This is essential. In such a state of affairs, folks will be stored comfortable by means of IPL and cricket.

Ponting stated, ‘Delhi Capitals is sort of a massive household for us. It’s tough for the gamers to steer clear of household and I can’t consider placing myself in that state of affairs. Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi has determined to go away the league halfway to assist the household battling Corona. Ponting stated with out naming Ashwin, “The gamers are in Chennai however can’t meet their households.” it is actually laborious. We hope everyone seems to be protected outdoors. ‘