Is there a problem between the San Francisco 49ers and their star wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, At first, many noticed that Samuel had unfollowed the team on Instagram. Most thought it was no big deal. Some of us even laughed at the premature anger caused by it on social media. Recently, however, the receiver deleted his Instagram profile picture, which once showed him in a 49ers uniform.
Apparently, Samuel has also deleted all the photos he posted of himself in the 49ers uniform.
Deebo Samuel has removed his #49ers profile picture, unfollowed the team, and has removed over 80 posts (was at 248, now at 164) from her Instagram account.
Dibo is entering its final year…
