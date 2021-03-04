Is Joe Biden of Sound Health? Watch this video and decide for yourself – TMT Daily

Is US President Joe Biden Sound Mind and Health to continue his work in the White House? Joe Biden is caught red-handed Why the He was speaking in Texas this week. But was it a publicity stunt? Or is the President slowly losing his mind? According to the Texas video, he was definitely overwhelmed.

Sorry, texas

After a dangerous Snowstorm texas, President Joe Biden and his administration were sent to Houston to discuss plans to help the state. However, when Biden arrived at the podium to deliver his speech, he seemed a bit distracted.

Express (UK) Reported that Biden made a number of mistakes while addressing the state. His first major error was what we said during his days in lockdown, but for President Joe Biden to greet the state with a “good afternoon”. . . Actually it is evening ”seems a bit unusual.

After his first error over time, the US President continued his speech: “I would like to thank the Governor for your hospitality and friendship. And Senator Cornyn, I think he is getting on an airplane, he told me one last time, he came to see me last event. “

Speech by Joe Biden Continued: “And Cheryl, Charlie Jackson Lee, Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Pinelli.. Excuse me and what am I doing here?” Oh, is that so.

It seems that Joe Biden may have forgotten why he was addressing Texas, as he suddenly said: “I’m going to lose track here.” Biden’s speech collapses when he forgets what he was saying, and it may not come as a surprise to the public.

Memory loss

In an interview with Express, Political commentator Ian Dale expressed: “From anyone who looks at Biden and compares him to Joe Biden ten or twenty years ago, it is absolutely clear that there is a decline.”

Ian Dale said he felt that the US President’s oblivion could cause problems for the White House, especially if the government had to replace him. Dale explained: “But what if his mental powers decline so much that he has to handle himself? There are arrangements in the US Constitution for this to happen, but after the trauma Trump year, America will have to go through another national trauma. “

Thankfully there is no “national trauma” Till now, As Ian Dale mentioned, of course, but he further explained that if Joe Biden was about to die, “Kamala would take Harris”.

Joe Biden’s Health

According to NBC News, Joe Biden actually released his medical statement to address his concerns to the public. Dr. of The George Washington University Kevin O’Connor published medical documents and told the nation that the The president was “healthy” And “vigorous”.

However, Joe Biden’s health has always been questioned by the public after he became aware of not one, but two, of his brain aneurysms in the 1980s. Although he has not suffered a serious illness, many are concerned, as the seventy-year-old president “takes blood thinners and medications for acid reflux, cholesterol and seasonal allergies”.

As noted by NBC News, Dr. Kevin O’Connor has taken care of Joe Biden’s health since 2009 and stated that his “vigorous” health was due to Biden’s decision to smoke, drink and work for about five days. There is no commitment to do. Every week.

Although Joe Biden’s physical health is in an extraordinary place for a man his age, the public is concerned about him mental health. Fortunately, recent medical documentation shows that Biden’s “cranial nerves and vestibular function are normal” so the nation need not worry about the president’s amnesia anytime soon.

–

Do you think Joe Biden’s mental health is a problem? Will he be able to bounce as energetically as before? Let us know what your thoughts are about Biden in the comments below.

