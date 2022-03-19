Is Kajol going to become a mother for the third time? Know truth about pregnancy news – actress kajol pregnancy rumors truth fact check tmov

Bollywood actress Kajol is pregnant. She is about to become the mother of the third child. If you also get to hear this news, then there is no need to be shocked. Because this news is false. The news coming out about Kajol’s pregnancy is just a rumour.

False news flying about Kajol

Kajol was recently spotted at the grand birthday party of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. Here Kajol was seen in a black off shoulder dress. While entering, Kajol was caught on the paparazzi’s camera. Karan Johar was seen receiving Kajol at the entry. Kajol handed over her mobile to Karan and then started posing for the paparazzi. Photos and videos of Kajol in this black dress went viral on social media. Since then people started speculating about Kajol being pregnant.

People trolled Kajol

Whereas the truth is that Kajol is not pregnant. In this dress of Kajol, her tummy fat was being flaunted. Seeing this, users started speculating about pregnancy. Now after seeing these pictures and videos of Kajol, people started body shaming her. Some people also criticized Kajol’s dressing sense. One user wrote – Baby. Another person asked- Is she pregnant? Kajol’s fans were seen supporting her on the speculations of pregnancy.

One user wrote – I don’t think Kajol is pregnant. After two kids my tummy has also become like this. I get very angry when people tell me that I am pregnant. Seriously, this is an insult. Another person also body-shamed Kajol by calling her fat. Many people were seen rejoicing over Kajol’s pregnancy.

It is said that some people will say something, it is the job of the people to say. So you should also be alert and do not react to these false things. Kajol is not going to be a mother. He already has two grown children. Son Yug and daughter Nyasa.