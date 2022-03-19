ENTERTAINMENT

Is Kajol going to become a mother for the third time? Know truth about pregnancy news – actress kajol pregnancy rumors truth fact check tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Kajol’s video goes viral
  • What is the truth about Kajol’s pregnancy?
  • actress got body shamed

Bollywood actress Kajol is pregnant. She is about to become the mother of the third child. If you also get to hear this news, then there is no need to be shocked. Because this news is false. The news coming out about Kajol’s pregnancy is just a rumour.

False news flying about Kajol
Kajol was recently spotted at the grand birthday party of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. Here Kajol was seen in a black off shoulder dress. While entering, Kajol was caught on the paparazzi’s camera. Karan Johar was seen receiving Kajol at the entry. Kajol handed over her mobile to Karan and then started posing for the paparazzi. Photos and videos of Kajol in this black dress went viral on social media. Since then people started speculating about Kajol being pregnant.

Anushka Sharma left her production house Clean Slate Filmz, handed over full responsibility to her brother, know the reason

People trolled Kajol

Whereas the truth is that Kajol is not pregnant. In this dress of Kajol, her tummy fat was being flaunted. Seeing this, users started speculating about pregnancy. Now after seeing these pictures and videos of Kajol, people started body shaming her. Some people also criticized Kajol’s dressing sense. One user wrote – Baby. Another person asked- Is she pregnant? Kajol’s fans were seen supporting her on the speculations of pregnancy.

One user wrote – I don’t think Kajol is pregnant. After two kids my tummy has also become like this. I get very angry when people tell me that I am pregnant. Seriously, this is an insult. Another person also body-shamed Kajol by calling her fat. Many people were seen rejoicing over Kajol’s pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone’s bikini look leaked from the sets of Pathaan, have you seen?

It is said that some people will say something, it is the job of the people to say. So you should also be alert and do not react to these false things. Kajol is not going to be a mother. He already has two grown children. Son Yug and daughter Nyasa.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

646
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
532
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
468
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
445
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
412
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech
387
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top