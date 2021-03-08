Is Kanye West’s 2020 breakdown being covered in a documentary? – TMT Daily

Was the year 2020 quite right in Cane West? Certainly, we all had a wild twelve months as well, but not all of us ran for President of the United States, showed very public gatherings in front of the entire country, separated our friends and family, and the 2021 divorce. Sowed the seeds.

You could argue that we had too much Kanye West in 2020 and made the case that 2021 would be a good time for Yeo to take a break from the spotlight. However, one of his former bodyguards has a different plan. Steve Stanulis, a former NYPD officer and Chippendales dancer (wait, what?), Who worked as Kanye’s bodyguard in 2016 Page six He has been approached about a Canadian documentary.

Shake it, officer

Wait a second. Steve Stanulis used to be a police officer And Chippendales dancer and they are not making a film ThatThe Hollywood needs to get its priorities straight. Instead, it appears that the proposed Kanye West documentary will focus on the controversial rapper’s relationship with Stanulis during his time.

According to Stanulis, if you are wondering who would be interested in that bit of history, it turns out that there are a lot of people. In fact, they told Page six This is the main campaign behind making the film: “That way nobody ever asks me about it again. I swear on you – no matter what I do. . . Somewhere along the line [the job with Kanye West] Comes. “

Now, Steve Stanulis Dwij knows. The former cop and dancer left the bodyguard game years ago and became a filmmaker and director for films 5th borough And Chronicle of a serial killer. He has also been an actor in several films, including an unrecognized cameo. I Now pronunciation of You Chuck & Larry As “Brooklyn Barbeck Guy”. So it was some time before this documentary was made.

Murphy and Nolte

Said that, Steve Stanulis will not direct or produce the Kanye West documentary. Policeman turned bodyguard told filmmaker Page six He did not generate the idea, rather the studios came to him and gave him the pleasure of speaking out: “They see it as 48 hours For real, or a lethal Weapon Actually. It comes from my mouth i worked with [West] Two different times. “

Referencing those classic ’80s friend-coop films undoubtedly creates high expectations for the project, but Stanulis is confident he is Material to meet them. They told Page six: “Every day was a new adventure. There are a ton of stories that I didn’t tell, “too bragging,” I was one of his favorite people. “

Unfortunately, Stanulis is no longer one of Kanye West’s “favorite people”. See, it is claimed that Stanulis signed the confidentiality agreement. This means that Stannulis would not be telling people about Kanye’s behind-the-scenes, on the set of which he melted Saturday Night Live, Or at the time the rapper incorrectly wandered into a hotel room, almost having a fight with an Italian dignitary in Waldorf.

Riggs and Murto

Confidentiality agreements are serious business. In 2016, Kanye West threatened Steve Stanulis with a $ 30 million lawsuit after talking to former bodyguard Dustbin in an interview with a UK newspaper. That a long battle ensued between former allies about the existence of the infamous document.

“This tragic, parasitic mania has violated every basic principle of decency with its history of lies,” referring to Stanyulis in 2016 for Kanye. We doubt they will use that quote on the poster for the upcoming film. After this, Stanulis defends himself: “He is trying to implicate me in this ridiculous trial.”

And then 2020 came, when, at the top Everything is going on in his life, Kanye West was dubbed a bad tipper by Steve Stanulis Hollywood raw Podcast. In fact, Stanulis’s exact words were: “the most needy, the best and the worst tipper”, when compared to all the stars the former bodyguard did.

Johnson & Vance Jr. Is your company?

The 2020 Hollywood raw The podcast closed the most recent round of legal threats between Kanye West and Steve Stanulis. Ye’s team threatened Stanulis with another millionaire lawsuit, and Stanulis’s team threatened to retaliate, responding: “Countermeasures the efforts made by your customers to enforce any alleged ‘confidentiality agreement'” Will be met by those who seek significant damages. “

Apparently, all these threats of lawsuits would give Stanulis’ Kanye West documentary a framing device. Stanulis told Page six: “It starts with a $ 30 million lawsuit, and works backwards with all the insanity.” Going backwards from original $ 30 million lawsuit Kanye West’s crazy adventure of 2020 although.

It is a bitmer. We can use “48 Hours” in 2020 starring Kanye West & Steve Stanulis. Maybe they could throw some Chippendale dancers there to spice things up even more.

