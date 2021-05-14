Is Karan Mehra’s married life not going well? Wife gave this answer

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal are considered to be great couples in the television world. But in recent times there have been many reports that both are going through difficult times. Now Nisha Rawal has given a statement. The actress has clearly dismissed the problems in the marriage. Let them know that their marriage has been 9 years.

Karan is busy shooting in Punjab amidst marriage problems. Nisha is living in Mumbai with her four-year-old son Kavish. According to a TOI report, things have not been going well between the two for a few months. The two are constantly trying to resolve differences among themselves. The two are not able to spend time together at the moment, so there are probably problems.

There is no statement from Karan in this regard, but Nisha has categorically denied the reports and said, “This is not true. Explain that Yeh Rishta had appeared in the lead role in Kya Kehlata Hai for seven years. He played the role of Nitique. Singhania. The show is the longest show in the history of television. It currently stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as the lead characters. Please tell that Karan also participated in Bigg Boss 10.