ENTERTAINMENT

Is Karan Mehra’s married life not going well? Wife gave this answer

Avatar

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal are considered to be great couples in the television world. But in recent times there have been many reports that both are going through difficult times. Now Nisha Rawal has given a statement. The actress has clearly dismissed the problems in the marriage. Let them know that their marriage has been 9 years.

Karan is busy shooting in Punjab amidst marriage problems. Nisha is living in Mumbai with her four-year-old son Kavish. According to a TOI report, things have not been going well between the two for a few months. The two are constantly trying to resolve differences among themselves. The two are not able to spend time together at the moment, so there are probably problems.

There is no statement from Karan in this regard, but Nisha has categorically denied the reports and said, “This is not true. Explain that Yeh Rishta had appeared in the lead role in Kya Kehlata Hai for seven years. He played the role of Nitique. Singhania. The show is the longest show in the history of television. It currently stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as the lead characters. Please tell that Karan also participated in Bigg Boss 10.

Related Items:

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
63
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
52
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top