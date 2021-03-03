Is Kim Kardashian safe in her house? How A Trispasser Almost Broke – TMT Daily

Kim Kardashian has been making all kinds of headlines recently – mostly for her divorce from renowned rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, but also for other small things.

The latest dramatic event in Kardashin’s life took place at his home. A man tried to “see her” in her house. Kim is completely fine and has never had to face an intruder, but her chances tremble after what happened in a Parisian hotel room a few years ago.

Here’s what happened on the Kardashian property.

Gate crashed

The way the situation is being described is that a 24-year-old man – who is being named anonymously – “crashed” through his gate. This statement is not exhaustive, so it is difficult to know whether this gate crashed, it is exaggerated, or a literal example description where a car was passing in front of the gate. Kim’s house.

Other sources are calling it simply an “infringement”, which seems a little less dramatic, though certainly crossing the point. We like to imagine a clumsy man showing his way by closing the gate in this possible scenario.

caught red handed

The gate-crasher (or climber), was caught soon after making his way through. When the confrontation ensued the man explicitly claimed to know Kim Kardashian and also claimed to be her husband at one point of time. while Kanye West Kim may be divorcing, we think they still have something to say That Claim.

Police were called and the 24-year-old was arrested. The man never came into the house, though he did manage to get his way on the Kardashian property – though just barely.

The trespass was held for 72 hours in psychiatry, but has since been released. It is clearly close to a Kardashian according to an anonymous source, and while anonymous celebrity sources are often unreliable, the Kardashian sources are rather accurate.

Tight security

Kim Kardashian has had an intense personal security team since the incident where she was robbed in Paris. The trauma of being tied in one Hotel bathroom And has held the celebrity held at gunpoint to have a strong security force around her house, admitting, “I need someone on every side of my property”.

The security team protects the house 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is safe to assume that at least one personal bodyguard goes everywhere with Kardashian.

Kim was later sued by a bodyguard who accompanied Kim during her trip to Paris. He had gone to a nightclub with Kim’s sisters at the time, leaving Kim to fall asleep.

A look in paris

The Paris program has clearly influenced Kim Kardashian’s daily life. She says until she knows that she cannot sleep and is guarding her house something that continues to this day.

Paris robbery occurred in the morning. The thieves were dressed as police, so the concierge allowed the men to reach the hotel, much later due to their terror. The thieves also handcuffed a porter, who was clearly not in the fake police.

They then went to Kim Kardashian’s room, held her at gunpoint, and Duct closed her mouth. The thieves made jewelry worth more than six million dollars. Since then, Kim does not usually wear jewelry, out of fear of encouraging someone else in the footsteps of Paris thieves.

Thankfully, both children Kim Kardashian Kim was not in the hotel room with the robbery at the time.

