Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Oscars 2022 appearance fuels rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walked the Oscars 2022 red carpet coordinating in their signature black looks. Her appearance left fans wondering, is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant?

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, arrive at the 94th Annual Academy Awards invite at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Kourtney’s skin-tight dress convinced Twitter users the Kardashians are pregnant as fans Claim Saw a small baby bump.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic . Photo by

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant?

No, at the time of publication, neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Travis Barker have publicly confirmed that they are expecting a baby.

Eagle-eyed fans quipped that Kardashian had a ‘baby bump’, while others…