Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? The Lakers release reports of an ankle injury for their superstar suit ahead of the clash against Stephen Curry and co.

Lakers superstar LeBron James cannot suit up against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain left 2 days ago against Portland.

The Los Angeles Lakers broke their four-game slide, as they defeated the Portland Trailblazers 102-93 on Friday. The return of Dennis Schroder gave the team a big boost, and this was clearly demonstrated by his performance on the court.

LeBron was back to his normal self, recording a team-high 29 points.

The Lakers will now look to end the game on a high note before the All-Star Game, to mark a new start to the second half. They have three games before the break starts. Their first matchup took place tonight against the Warriors at the Chase Center. They then face the Suns and end the first half of the season with a game against the Kings.

LeBron James listed as potential with a sprained left ankle

LBJ goes back to the injury report for the Lakers. He has been suffering from a left ankle sprain for some time and is now on injury report for two consecutive matches.

No surprise yesterday on Lakers injury report vs. Golden State: LeBron James (sprained left ankle) is probable. Anthony Davis (right calf strain) is out. – Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 28, 2021

Anthony Davis has been hinted at outside and is expected to return by mid-March. In his absence, the entire burden falls on LBJ’s shoulders. Even though James was injured in the first game of the season, he did not lose a single game this season.

LBJ was putting on mind-blowing numbers for its 18th season and was the frontrunner in the MVP race until the Lakers’ skid recently. He is still among the top 5 candidates in the race, and has plenty of time to solidify his case for his 5th MVP honors.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are looking to play their way from the 7-10 seeds they have been stuck with for so long. He would need curry to produce another vintage display.