LATEST

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? The Lakers release reports of an ankle injury for their superstar suit ahead of the clash against Stephen Curry and co.

Posted on

Lakers superstar LeBron James cannot suit up against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain left 2 days ago against Portland.

The Los Angeles Lakers broke their four-game slide, as they defeated the Portland Trailblazers 102-93 on Friday. The return of Dennis Schroder gave the team a big boost, and this was clearly demonstrated by his performance on the court.

LeBron was back to his normal self, recording a team-high 29 points.

Also read: “Your name is Kesha DOLL, not KD”: Kevin Durant’s savory reply to Detroit rapper Nets is paying attention to a ton of superstars

The Lakers will now look to end the game on a high note before the All-Star Game, to mark a new start to the second half. They have three games before the break starts. Their first matchup took place tonight against the Warriors at the Chase Center. They then face the Suns and end the first half of the season with a game against the Kings.

LeBron James listed as potential with a sprained left ankle

LBJ goes back to the injury report for the Lakers. He has been suffering from a left ankle sprain for some time and is now on injury report for two consecutive matches.

Also read: ‘Long before I am compared to Larry Bird’: Luca Doncic politely responds to comparisons with Celtic legend and 3-time MVP

Anthony Davis has been hinted at outside and is expected to return by mid-March. In his absence, the entire burden falls on LBJ’s shoulders. Even though James was injured in the first game of the season, he did not lose a single game this season.

LBJ was putting on mind-blowing numbers for its 18th season and was the frontrunner in the MVP race until the Lakers’ skid recently. He is still among the top 5 candidates in the race, and has plenty of time to solidify his case for his 5th MVP honors.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are looking to play their way from the 7-10 seeds they have been stuck with for so long. He would need curry to produce another vintage display.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
916
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
842
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
736
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
700
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
693
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
672
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });