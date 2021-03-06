Is my heritage just another way of data for deep throwing? – TMT Daily

Deep has faced numerous controversies amidst the ever-improving technology, and now MyHeritage’s genealogy service has reminded us how advanced technology has evolved over the years. On February 25, MyHeritage launched a new feature on its site called Deep Nostalgia, and while it is incredibly attractive, we would also consider it a bit scary at the same time. See it for yourself here.

“Thank you for making us feel what could happen in this way!” https://t.co/9jQb55RHkt #DeepNostalgia #family photos pic.twitter.com/e9ulI3oFE3 – MyHeritage (@MyHeritage) March 5, 2021

Bring the dead back to life

Using the Power of artificial intelligence A technique known as deep learning, the Deep Nostalgia feature recently released on the MyHeritage site, still enables people to manipulate photos, allowing them to move, smile and scorch like normal, human beings Appear. As it is an ancestral service, members of the site are able to use the software to transform the lives of their departed relatives into photographs, and it is quite attractive.

In addition to giving MyHeritage users the option to create their dead ancestors, who have lived years and years before, they smile, nap and move around in their old photos, the Deep Nostalgia feature can be implemented just for In which it is, in general, which includes picture images or images. In a statement released on March 4, the site said that more than ten million faces have been animated so far.

On March 4, this new technology that revolutionized the future of Deep Fake also broke records when the mobile app became the most preferred app in the US on the Apple App Store. The company admitted that they did not expect their new feature to be so popular, but it seems that not everyone can help but want a taste of deep fake technology.

“For those of us who have never seen (or seen very few) our family members, this is nothing less!” See what everyone is #DeepNostalgia About Promotions: https://t.co/9jQb55RHkt pic.twitter.com/TltWLm3aXJ – MyHeritage (@MyHeritage) March 4, 2021

Future of deep fakes

If you want to know how much people are liking this new type of technology, since the launch of the new feature, the demand for the MyHeritage app was so high that it was followed by a few days of stability issues within the software. Experience was launched. While it can be fun to turn your favorite Renaissance paintings into real life, the rise of deep fakes gives rise to many concerns in our burgeoning digital age.

Newsweek The report states that: “Deep Fake has given rise to fears that cybercriminals may use them to harm the reputation of others and ask them to do so or not. In some instances, a fake Barack Obama has been shown to Donald Trump as “full dips ***”. Others are used in pornography, which gives rise to ethical concerns ”.

Conversations about deep fakes were recently played by a TikTok user named @Teeptomcruise, playing golf and talking to the camera, and Sounded like tom cruise Despite not being an actor himself. The video reached millions of people, and the man ended the video by saying:If you like what you are seeing, just ‘wait till you come forward’.

Decay sport! ♬ Original Sound – Tom

What did myHeritage say

Deep fakes raise many questions Concerns with people that revolve not only around ethical concerns, but also with many thinking that if these types of features are just ways for companies to retrieve and sell our data. While these questions are still unanswered for the most part, MyHeritage acknowledged how the technology is quite controversial and issued a statement on the matter.

Ancestor Services wrote:While many love the Deep Nostalgia feature and consider it magical, others find it unintentional and uncomfortable with the results. Our driver videos do not include speeches to prevent the misuse of the feature, such as the creation of ‘deeply fake’ videos of survivors “.