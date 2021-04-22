Is Najee Harris a perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers at 24 overall? | TMT

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t drafted a operating again within the first spherical of the NFL Draft for some time. In truth, it has been 13 years since they chose Rashard Mendenhall with the twenty third choose of the 2008 NFL Draft. Alabama RB Najee Harris could possibly be the participant to interrupt the development, although. Professional Soccer Community Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline is listening to that the group is fascinated with Harris.

Might the Steelers draft Najee Harris within the first spherical?

On the April 21 Draft Insiders present, Pauline made it clear that the Steelers need to improve their operating recreation.

“It appears that evidently the No. 1 participant they’re after is Najee Harris. They want a operating again. I mentioned final yr they made a mistake passing on J.Okay. Dobbins as a result of now, somewhat than handing the ball off to J.Okay. Dobbins, they’re going to need to cease him operating over them with the Baltimore Ravens. (Harris) is an ideal match. He matches the Steelers’ identification. He’s a three-down again. They’ve a gaping want on the operating again place. So I believe and I’ve been informed that he’s the man they’ve been keying on.”

The Steelers have had success with lesser investments at operating again up to now, notably Le’Veon Bell, nevertheless it’s a unique offense than it was. The regression of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has allowed opponents to focus extra effort on stopping the run. Moreover, the group’s run blocking has notably worsened since legendary offensive line coach Mike Munchak departed for the Denver Broncos. The times of with the ability to plug in gamers like DeAngelo Williams and anticipate a excessive degree of manufacturing are gone.

The departure of left deal with Alejandro Villanueva and heart Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement has left holes on the offensive line. A participant comparable to Alabama’s Landon Dickerson may begin in a number of spots, however Pauline has heard that some groups have severe considerations over his harm historical past. Normal supervisor Kevin Colbert may imagine that discovering an elite expertise to play operating again is the quickest solution to revitalize the operating recreation.

What if the Steelers don’t take Harris?

As Pauline mentions, the Steelers want to seek out an improve at operating again. James Conner has been their lead again for the previous three seasons, however accidents made him troublesome to depend on. His contract expired within the offseason, and the group opted to not re-sign him. Conner lately signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr., fourth-round draft picks in 2019 and 2020, respectively, stay on the roster. Each gamers have proven promise, however neither appears to be like as if they need to be counted on because the group’s main possibility. The signing of Kalen Ballage, who had a profession revival of types with the Los Angeles Chargers final season, is an fascinating depth transfer however shouldn’t be considered as greater than that.

It’s no assure that Harris remains to be on the board when the Steelers choose, although. Pauline has been listening to that each the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, who choose earlier than the Steelers, are excessive on Harris. If the Steelers don’t take Harris, there are nonetheless choices elsewhere within the draft, although. Gamers comparable to Javonte Williams and Travis Etienne are additionally anticipated to be within the dialog for groups within the first spherical.

