Is Pete Davidson dating Phoebe Dynevor? Peek at the scandalous rumors – Film TMT

Pete Davidson is within the information (once more?), as folks world wide scratch their heads questioning how the obsession with the SNL star has such a protracted shelf life. Regardless, Davidson fever is outwardly right here to remain, as a mere clue to Pete’s courting life has gossip blogs & celeb magazines alike in a whirlwind of confusion. Who’s Pete Davidson courting? How critical are they? May this suitor be (dare we are saying it) the subsequent Ariana?

Pete Davidson is making headlines this week with the best curiosity since his starring function in King of Staten Island reminded followers Judd Apatow’s reign has ended almost a decade in the past. Followers don’t love Pete Davidson for his appearing although, they love him as a result of he’s Pete Davidson. Nevertheless, Pete’s courting life isn’t the one factor he’s getting headlines for this week.

Transferring on up

Pitchfork reported yesterday Davidson will play Joey Ramone in an upcoming biopic on Netflix celebrating the lifetime of certainly one of punk rock’s most vital figures. It’s no shock the information dropped on Joey Ramone Day, April fifteenth being the anniversary of the late Queens native’s demise in 2001.

As Ramones followers mourned the demise of certainly one of their heroes (and Netflix’s option to solid Davidson to play him), Davidson ready to tackle what gave the impression to be certainly one of his first difficult dramatic roles. The brand new function, together with the information of the SNL star leaving his mom’s home and transferring into a brand new residence, appeared to indicate the celeb is transferring towards greater & higher issues.

Sufficient about Pete’s appearing, although, we all know what the folks need. Pete Davidson is rumored to have a brand new girlfriend and followers merely must know who Pete is courting and the way critically he’s courting them. Let’s see what the consultants are saying.

Movie star crush

Folks reported early this week Pete is “with” his celeb crush, as rumors Davidson is courting Phoebe Dynevor proceed to flow into.

Bridgerton star Dynevor lives throughout the pond from Staten Island in Manchester, England the place she’s been ready out the COVID-19 pandemic together with her mother. Davidson reportedly hung out in Manchester final month, and followers look like placing two & two collectively.

One other piece to the Davidson courting puzzle got here when Dynevor visited New York Metropolis, the place Davidson famously lives, in February. The 2 hung out in one another’s residence cities, however the visits alone can’t imply the 2 stars are collectively, can it?

Maybe not, and the rumors the 2 are courting are nonetheless rumors, however the actual beans appear to have been spilled by Leisure Weekly again in late March. On March twenty fifth, THAT ONE reported Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson had been seen within the UK holding palms (gasp!).

Anybody who was a loser in highschool can inform you holding palms with somebody doesn’t imply you’re courting them, however Pete Davidson followers will take any info they’ll get. On the very least, if THAT ONE’s studies are right, we all know the 2 aren’t afraid of catching the coronavirus from each other.

PD & PD

Moreover, Buzzfeed reported as we speak Davidson & Dynevor have been caught carrying matching necklaces in what seems to be essentially the most public center faculty romance any two twenty-something celebs have ever been part of. Holding palms and matching necklaces? These two are getting critical.

The necklaces the 2 have been noticed carrying bear the letters “PD”. Wait a minute, Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor? PD & PD! Wow, if there’s ever been a extra meant-to-be celeb romance, we don’t know what it’s.

—

PD & PD have but to publicly announce their relationship collectively, however all of the clues the rabid Davidson followers have picked aside appear to indicate the 2 are in pet love with all of the bells & whistles (and jewellery) to show it. If this romance is something like Davidson’s earlier forays, we’ll study extra quickly and this love will final a minimum of one other information cycle.