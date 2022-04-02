Is Preston in Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Where to Spot YouTuber Cameos

Paramount Pictures has finally released Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and YouTube fans are quick to see a cameo from beloved Youtuber Preston.

The sequel comes after the success of the first Sonic film, which hit theaters in 2020. Sonic the Hedgehog made waves as it became the biggest opening weekend for a video game film in the US and Canada.

Luckily, Sonic fans have been promised A third film is already in place, as well as a spin-off show titled Sonic Series.

We reveal where to spot Preston in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and find out the plot of this latest Paramount feature film.