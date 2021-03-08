Is Prince Harry “hostage” to his marriage to Meghan Markle? – TMT Daily

Following the CBS explosive interview between the Queen of talk-show Oprah Winfrey and her royal guests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussex couple discusses the city. With their juicy interview released to the public, many people were keen to learn: “Why did the couple leave the British royal family so soon? However, some royal staff have thought very differently.

Some members have come forward with events calling the couple’s engagement a “hostage” situation. Was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choking? Let’s find out what the royal staff had to say about the couple.

Harry “hostage”

As the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle makes us seem at home to watch, according to Fox News, members of the royal palace staff officially named Prince Harry as a “hostage” before marrying . Suit Actress.

The phrase “mortgage” was used during Stressful environment Within the palace. Allegedly, the phrase was allegedly coined when employees denied plans to wear Meghan Markle to their wedding. Not only was the term often used, but an insider pointed out Wire Queen Elizabeth II’s aides were reportedly reprimanded when they refused to help their bride.

Royal insider explained Wire That the Duchess of Sussex wanted to wear her hair for an appointment was really “priceless” and could not be “handed over at short notice”, so the Duchess would have to go to her hair appointment without a heavy assistant .

Unfortunately the staff member explained that Prince Harry did not see it In this way and insider told Sun Harry reportedly said firmly: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

Although Meghan Markle’s friends have only uttered the sweetest words about her Duchess, many royal staff members are not buying it, claiming that Markle was always looking for trouble. According to Fox News, the staff member reportedly stated that Meghan Markle was always on edge and claimed: “She (Markle) was constantly looking for reasons she says she was disadvantaged. . . Besides, she wanted drama from the beginning. “

The real victim?

Despite recent staff member claims against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we have also recently heard that Meghan Markle was allegedly a “bully” during her stay with the British royal family. In fact, one member said many times About some of the events that took place during Meghan Markle’s work in 2018.

Former Sussex communications secretary Jason Knafe explained to the publication that his complaints against the royal couple were completely ignored and staff members were mistreated by Meghan Markle.

Jason Knauf claimed that Meghan Markle “humiliated” staff and two members saying they Were reportedly “fed up”. Kanf told many times A colleague felt that the situation with Markle felt like “emotional cruelty and manipulation”.

However Buckingham Palace is reportedly taking these claims seriously and Status check With his HR department, the Sussex lawyer responded: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, especially as someone who aims to bully herself and people who are in pain.” And are deeply committed to supporting those who experience trauma. “

Meghan Markle’s lawyer said: “He (Markle) is determined to continue the compassion of his work building around the world and will continue to strive to set an example to do what is right and what is good.”

–

CBS Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was aired with the intention of telling her “truth”, but with all the recent backlash against Meghan Markle before and during the release date, do you think it would Was the couple a good move? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

