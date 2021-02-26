Is Rakul Preet Singh hurt with Czech director

The latest speculation in the industry is Rakul Preet Singh Is clearly hurt with The investigationDirector Chandrasekhar Yeleti.

It is reported that Rakul Preet who was initially promised that there will be no song is sad that there is actually a song from the film which was shot on Nithin and Priya Prakash.

It is said that this is a big reason for Rakul Preet Singh to leave the campaign. The heroine has not been involved in any promotional activities. She also did not appear in the pre release event.

The heroine, however, wishes for the film. He tweeted, “#Releasing today .. It’s an amazing learning experience with Chandrashekhar

@yeletics, @actor_nithiin and team. Hope you all love our film. Book your tickets now !! “