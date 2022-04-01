Is Ramadan 2022 tomorrow in the UK? latest moon sighting report

Intense interest in moon sightings to signal the beginning of major Islamic events has focused primarily on Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, and then on Eid, a festival that celebrates the end of fasting and the beginning of the following month. So is Ramadan 2022 in the UK tomorrow?

On Friday, 1 April, Ramadan was announced by some astronomers and mosques, even though the HM Nautical Almanac Office – a British government agency that produces astronomical data for organizations including the armed forces, police, religious groups and diary/calendar makers Does – said that the Moon will not be visible on that day in Britain, the Middle East or anywhere else in Asia or Africa.

The first thin crescent of the new moon will be visible only in some places, including parts of South America.