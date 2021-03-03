Is Real Estate Making Kelly Bensimon More Rich Than Real Estate TV? – TMT Daily

You might know kelly bensimon Real housewives of new york city, But it seems that Bensimon is more than just a Big Apple housewife. In fact, the reality star has her eyes set on real estate and it has definitely paid off.

Life in new york city

Kelly Bensimon wasn’t always the one Real housewives of new york city, She actually started as a businessman and model. Bensimon began her career modeling for magazines like that And Cosmopolitan, And even hosted for a while.

Housewives The celeb is actually a triple-thread, as Bensimon also became Founding editor Of Elle Accessories Moved on to magazine and editing Hampton And Gotham Magazines.

On the other hand, Kelly Bensimon was an actual “Carrie Bradshaw” because she had her own column in the New York Post Media section of Keith Kelly. Now Bensimon can say something interesting and say something to his writing to the next level “Progressive” books like: In the soul of the Hamptons, Bikini book, American style, And I can make you hot.

In 2016, as the star’s writing career went on, Kelly Bensimon explained Haute Living He earns every fortune: “People do not understand this, I worked very hard to get where I am. I was not born with a silver spoon. ”

Bensimon said: “My parents were educated and they gave me the pleasure of education, but it was not that I could only do what I wanted to do. I am very proud of who I am and what I have achieved Is and what is the future.

It never ends

However, during Kelly Bensimon’s writing and modeling career, she made her official debut Real housewives of new york city Season 2 and has taken the show by storm! According to Celebrity net worth, Bensimon was a fan favorite after ending his feud with Bethany Frankel in Season 3, which brought higher ratings than expected.

Kelly Bensimon was not “technically” a housewife, as she divorced from her ten-year marriage to Gilles Bensimon in 2007, but she remained the true star Real housewives of new york city Between 2009 and 2011, with co-stars such as Alex McCord and Luanne Depps.

Today, Kelly Bensimon can enjoy her life with an impressive Jewelry line That donates money to charity like F.Cursing the US, but it seems with total assets of $ 20 million, has decided to continue increasing its wealth in New York City and through this time. . . real estate!

real estate

Stepping into real estate from reality shows can be a difficult business venture, especially if you don’t have Sunset selling Squad from your side However, Kelly Bensimon has shown New York City She can do anything that sets her mind, including a Manhattan $ 50 million deal!

according to New york post, Kelly Bensimon teamed up with Douglas Elliman’s Holly Parker team in 2019. Since then, this star has been “killing it” in the real estate business.

A close source explained New york post: “It’s very expensive square footage for anyone, especially a newcomer to the business, and the quarter isn’t even over.”

But Kelly Bensimon’s $ 50 million deal has been anything but luck, as the insider noted, thanks to Bensimon’s work in areas such as “New York City, Hampton and Palm Beach” for their close contact . Today, you can find “Kelly Kilsaran Benciman”, thanks to his previous work with Douglas Elliman real estate website Warburg Realty and Dolly Lenz Real Estate.

Currently, Bensimon is on the hunt to sell a stunning Midtown triplex penthouse For $ 66 million, noted by New york post.

–

