Is Real Madrid the best midfield in Champions League history? Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro Ranking in the Greatest of the Competition

Their combined age may be 98, but Real Madrid are now as dependent on their supreme midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

This right triangle was at the center of Madrid’s incredible run of three consecutive Champions League victories between 2016 and 2018, Casemiro on target in a 4-1 win over Juventus in 2017 and Modric’s one to scoop the 2018 Ballon d’Or. ended the decade. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominate.

This week, they engage with Chelsea in this season’s quarter-finals, seeking revenge on the side that scuttled their hopes of a semi-final last time.

Although all three are adept at their craft, it is conceivable that this tie may be the last major European assignment together with them. With that…