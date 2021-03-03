Is Rep. Madison Cawthron a sexual predator? View Latest Allegations – TMT Daily

Miraclean House of Representative Madison Cavorthon is the youngest member elected to the House at age 25. While this is an accomplishment, it has come with some seriously disturbing allegations against him. During his time in college, Rep. Madison Cavorthon faced sexual harassment and malpractice charges. His former classmates are now speaking about it.

So, what happened during the rape. Madison Kaveron in college time? What are people saying? What rape Cththron responded to the allegations? Here is everything you need to know about her brief time at Patrick Henry College.

What are the charges?

For some time in 2016, before being dropped out, Rep. Madison Caughran attended Patrick Henry College in Virginia. According to former classmates with whom he spoke Cnn And Buzzfeed News, He had built a reputation during his time. Several women claimed that “Cawthorn put them in uncomfortable situations, including taking them on drives and making unwanted progress.”

Buzzfeed News Met dozens of people About the rape. Madison Cathron, who described her or calling her “derogatory names of women in public, one of whom called the woman a ‘slut,’ while posing inappropriate questions about her sex life, clutching her thighs, Caught them while forcing them. Sit on her lap, and kiss and touch them without their consent. “

Reportedly, Cththron uses his car to trap or harass the women. Kathleen’s former classmate Caitlin Kluptor said, “We were on these little, like, one. [or] Two-lane roads, and I just felt so uneasy and nervous and there was nothing I thought I could finger at the time, but just, like, a warning of danger. ”

Flamboyant

Cathron has been in some controversies during his campaign. He Leaned in a way Mark made by former President Donald Trump. He attacked the leftists, supported conspiracy theories, and instigated the right wing to soothe his voice that he would get whatever he wanted. He spoke at the “Stop the Steel” rally before Capital Insurance on 6 January.

While he told the crowd that Democrats and fellow Miracleans were “trying to silence your voice”, Rep. Madison Cathron also denounced the rebels’ actions that day. Meanwhile, classmates were prevented from climbing the political star of Cathron. He tried to share his allegations during his campaign for the House.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Cawthron said that the allegations were “a mixture of half-truths, untruths and possibly fabricated allegations.” However, Patrick Henry Staff declined to comment on the allegations. The North Carolina representative, of course, denies it. Talked with more than 20 former Patrick Henry students Buzzfeed News Regarding the harassment experienced by oneself or others on campus.

What should happen next?

The charges against the rapist Madison Cathron need to be handled. At least a new investigation should be led by the school. At this time, any person can file any type of criminal complaint against him. Either way, Cththron’s perceived behavior is a type of political career ending. It should be investigated and handled in some way.

If it was bad enough that RAs were allegedly telling female students not to drive to Kavathron’s car for a drive, it deserves serious scrutiny. Either way, it is something that is about to follow the representative throughout political life, although long-lived. Former Patrick Henry graduates are working hard to ensure it’s small.

What do you think about these sexual allegations against rape madison cathron? Should an investigation be initiated? Sound off in the comments and let us know.

