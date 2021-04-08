ENTERTAINMENT

Is retail chain Target a sex trafficking ring? Inside the TikTok famous hoax – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Is retail chain Target a sex trafficking ring? Inside the TikTok famous hoax – Film Daily

Everyone and their mother have said the same thing about responsible internet usage. Don’t trust what you hear online. Fake news, hoaxes, ARGs, they are all out there. Some are done so realistically that you have to wonder where fiction & reality can cross. Now a TikTok famous hoax about Target has gotten a lot of traction. Namely, the hoax says that Target is a sex trafficking ring.

What is going on with TikTok? Why are people getting famous off a hoax? Has an urban legend that has been around forever remerged? It’s time to dive in about what you need to know about the TikTok famous Target sex trafficking ring stories.

@kassidy.brown33

pt 1 of how i could have been [email protected] at target #humantraffickingawareness #traffickinghub

♬ original sound – kassbrown

Contents hide
1 What?
2 Is the Target sex trafficking ring really happening?
3 Urban legend but updated

What?

A bunch of young women on TikTok have gone TikTok famous for sharing stories about weird encounters that they had at Target. One young woman says that she was given a weird card by a woman for a man with no online presence. Another describes being followed in the store by men while shopping for groceries with her mother & sister making sure she got walked to her car by employees.

One two-part video series from Kassady Brown describes being followed by a young woman and who appeared to be her mother at Target. It freaked her out enough that she got security involved. Brown said in her video, “I was like, ‘this is insane,’ and a lot of women were saying ‘this happened to me at this store,’ or at this specific location. It seems like it’s happening way more often than we think it does.”

Now, of course, no one wants to write off the experiences of these women. It’s hard being a woman in the world today. You always have to have your head on a swivel. You have to be suspicious of pretty much everyone on your radar. Don’t trust others you don’t know if public. Follow your instincts. It’s an unfair reality of the world that women have to go through life with such paranoia.

Is the Target sex trafficking ring really happening?

In an article written by Rolling Stone, Jean Bruggeman, executive director of Freedom Network USA, a national network of anti-trafficking advocates, said that these stories have her (and other experts) skeptical. “I have never heard a case of anyone being abducted from Target in my 20 years in this field.”

In fact, the stories spread on social media do not accurately reflect the experiences of the groups most target for trafficking, which are often marginalized people, like undocumented migrants or homeless people that don’t have access to shelters. In fact, traffickers aren’t creepy people following you around. They’re people that you trust, according to experts.

Kate D’Adamo, partner of Reframe Health Justice, said in the same Rolling Stone article, “Not only does it mean that people who are vulnerable to being trafficked are made more vulnerable because they’re [made invisible], we’re also focusing on the wrong place.”

Urban legend but updated

Stories like the TikTok famous Target ones, in fact, have been around for decades. Almost all of them are linked up with urban legends rather than case facts. We can trace many of these packs to stories of “stranger danger” dating back to the 1950s. Due to how TikTok famous these stories get? Well, it makes them appear more credible versus a singular viral one.

Unfortunately, it’s difficult to get a lot of hard data on human trafficking, despite it being a very real concern to people. Until there is a way to more accurately educate on what to look out for and how to be safe? We’re going to have to look at the TikTok famous stories of Target & Wayfair with a skeptical eye.

According to Polar Project chief communications officer, Caren Benjamin, “The problem with human trafficking is the amount of information we have about actual trafficking cases is extremely limited. There is no good way to collect data. There is extremely limited victim reporting, and a huge percentage of people in trafficking situations never identify as being in trafficking situations.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
771
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
769
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
760
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
739
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
736
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
729
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
685
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
660
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
617
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
612
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top