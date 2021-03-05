Is Ryan Murphy and FX being forced to end season 3? – TMT Daily

When an iconic and spectacular television series gets canceled, it is truly heart-wrenching when it seems that it has only just begun its story. Such is the case with FX Pose, A brave and honest story of the 1980s underground New York ballroom community. It all comes to a close in season 3.

The groundbreaking, Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning drama will end with its previously announced third season. Disney-owned basic-cable networks revealed that Season 3 would include a brief seven episodes. This is down to eight and 10 respectively in seasons one and two. The final season will begin on Sunday, May 2 at 10 pm with two episodes; The final episode will air on June 6.

“We got to tell the story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful,” co-producer Ryan Murphy said in a statement on Friday. Pose It was one of the last shows made by Murphy before he shocked the industry and pushed forward his long-time overall deal for Netflix from the Disney-backed 20th Television.

A message from executive producer and co-producer @StevenCanals On the third and final season of #PoseFX, Premiered May 2. pic.twitter.com/f3mfyK3SEQ – PoseFX (@PoseOnFX) March 5, 2021

onward and upward

Since that time, Pose Execute producer and director Janet Mock followed from Murphy to Netflix Meanwhile, co-creator Steven Canal, with his own overall behavior, remained at Disney and signed his own agreement with 20th Television. He is already presenting another LGBTQ-themed series for FX.

The decision to end the series comes after the canals have previously stated Hollywood reporter When he pitched Currency, He envisioned a series of five seasons. He said, “Can it be four seasons?” Could it be six seasons? Sure, ‘he told Three hearted In August 2019.

“It can be more or less. What is really important to all of us – and perhaps especially to Ryan, Brad and I – is that we felt that we had told the story we wanted to intend. Once we reach that point, we will know that the time has come to end it, ”Canals explained.

Unforgettable

While from three seasons it may seem that someone has scored less than expected, Pose Has made an indelible mark on the TV scene. The drama made TV history by featuring a record number of trans characters portrayed by trans actors with one act Cast which also includes Billy Porter – who became the first openly gay man to win the lead actor Amy.

Janet Mock ranks as the first trans woman of color hired as a writer on a TV series, as well as the first transgender woman of color to write and direct TV episodes. Pose It is also the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series. MJ Rodriguez, Porter, Michaela J, Dominic Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailey Sahar, Dylon Burnside, Angel Bismarck Curiel, Sandra Bernhard and Jason A. Rodriguez.

“Write the TV show you want to see!” This is what I was told when I completed my MFA in screenwriting in 2014, ”Canals said in a statement on Friday. “At that time we were not seeing a lot of Black and Latinx characters – which also happened to populate the LGBTQ + – screen. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot that was ‘younger than me’. “

Love letter to life

“Pose As a love letter to the underground New York ballroom community, my beloved New York, my Kuer and the trans family, were imagined themselves as “canals”. “I, along with my incredible colleagues, never intend to change the TV landscape. I just wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience and love. How lucky I am to have worked for three seasons. “

Janet Mock said, “My life has been Changed forever PoseA drama series that focuses almost exclusively on trans and queer people, people living with HIV / AIDS, and Black and LatinX people – without any molestation or apology. “

“It has left an indelible impression on our culture, modeling that a TV show can be successful and entertaining, while also authentically casting,” Mock continued, “to hire LGBTQ talent who live in front of and behind the camera Taking and taking marginalized people to the center. Stage. “