Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

For the second straight week, saturday night live is at intervals. The cast and crew of the live sketch comedy are on a brief break and will be back next month with new episodes. Like most other times when there’s no new saturday night live The episode is on schedule, with NBC replacing it with two reruns.

The first episode arrives at 8 p.m. Eastern, featuring bridgerton Alumnus reggae-gene Page in hosting its Season 46 featuring the music of Bad Bunny. Following local news, an episode from earlier this season will be as usual saturday night live Time Slot. The second episode will feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Star Simu Liu and hip-hop artist Saviti.

The live episode will return on April 2, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael making his hosting debut…