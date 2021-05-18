Is Shooting in a bio-bubble Fun? Producer JD Majethia Answers

Shooting in a bio-bubble is now the only resort which is left with the makers of TV shows. As we know Covid restrictions are in place and everyone wants to avoid the infections. But Bio Bubble comes with it’s own challenges. One of the prime reasons is the fact that the people associated with the show are in closed doors and furthermore are away from their families too.

Hence, producers and makers JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia of Wagle Ki Duniya believe that a happy unit is more productive. That is why the duo organizes fun games and get-togethers at the new location of the show in Silvassa. The cast and crew bonds well and spends time playing games and chit chatting with one another after the shoot.

Talking about it with ETimes TV, Majethia said, “We are shooting relentlessly to make sure that we deliver our episodes on time and entertain our viewers. At the same time, we are also trying our best to create a pleasant atmosphere on the set for the unit. Aatish and I come up with various games for the cast and crew of the show. Recently, we played a game of Housie and gave away cash prizes. We also kept a lucky draw for the staff that takes care of us at the resort. They are also with us and it becomes our responsibility to acknowledge their efforts as well. Some time ago, we gathered by the pool to watch the film, ‘Khichdi’, together. It’s our way of strengthening the bond between the members of the show. Having said all that, we also ensure that everyone maintains social distancing and all the safety protocols are followed.”

He is also making sure to keep the unit fit and healthy, “I cycle every day. A lot of unit members, including actors, directors, and child artistes, have started cycling after seeing me. One needs to be health-conscious. Sabko thoda thoda karte rehna chahiye aur khushiyaan phailaane ka mauka kabhi nahi chhodna chahiye. I believe a healthy and happy unit spreads positivity and is a joy to work with,” said Majethia.

He ended saying, “Shooting in a bio-bubble feels like being locked up inside the Bigg Boss house. It takes me back to the time when I participated in Survivor India. What is great though is that you become one big family by virtue of staying in the same resort for so many days.”