ENTERTAINMENT

Is Shooting in a bio-bubble Fun? Producer JD Majethia Answers

Telly Updates

Shooting in a bio-bubble is now the only resort which is left with the makers of TV shows. As we know Covid restrictions are in place and everyone wants to avoid the infections. But Bio Bubble comes with it’s own challenges. One of the prime reasons is the fact that the people associated with the show are in closed doors and furthermore are away from their families too.

Hence, producers and makers JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia of Wagle Ki Duniya believe that a happy unit is more productive. That is why the duo organizes fun games and get-togethers at the new location of the show in Silvassa. The cast and crew bonds well and spends time playing games and chit chatting with one another after the shoot.

Talking about it with ETimes TV, Majethia said, “We are shooting relentlessly to make sure that we deliver our episodes on time and entertain our viewers. At the same time, we are also trying our best to create a pleasant atmosphere on the set for the unit. Aatish and I come up with various games for the cast and crew of the show. Recently, we played a game of Housie and gave away cash prizes. We also kept a lucky draw for the staff that takes care of us at the resort. They are also with us and it becomes our responsibility to acknowledge their efforts as well. Some time ago, we gathered by the pool to watch the film, ‘Khichdi’, together. It’s our way of strengthening the bond between the members of the show. Having said all that, we also ensure that everyone maintains social distancing and all the safety protocols are followed.”

He is also making sure to keep the unit fit and healthy, “I cycle every day. A lot of unit members, including actors, directors, and child artistes, have started cycling after seeing me. One needs to be health-conscious. Sabko thoda thoda karte rehna chahiye aur khushiyaan phailaane ka mauka kabhi nahi chhodna chahiye. I believe a healthy and happy unit spreads positivity and is a joy to work with,” said Majethia.

He ended saying, “Shooting in a bio-bubble feels like being locked up inside the Bigg Boss house. It takes me back to the time when I participated in Survivor India. What is great though is that you become one big family by virtue of staying in the same resort for so many days.”

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
100
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top